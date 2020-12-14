Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Dec. 7 to 13)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

A 41-point game and a group of double-double machines highlight this week’s list of top performers.

Help us choose the best of the best in the Idaho Statesman’s athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View: The junior averaged 27 points and 12.5 rebounds in two wins as the Mavericks started the season 3-0.

Kimberly Arias, Wilder: The sophomore recorded a pair of double-doubles last week. She had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals in a 39-14 win over Vision Charter, then added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a 48-34 victory vs. Idaho City.

Lauren D’Orazio, Kuna: The sophomore poured in 19 points and added three steals to lead the Kavemen to their first win, a 48-37 victory over Centennial.

Jazzy Jenkins, Emmett: The senior racked up 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 48-28 league victory over Vallivue.

Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter: The senior racked up 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Patriots to a 45-27 win vs. Idaho City. She then added eight points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in a 29-28 victory vs. Council.

Kendall Clark, Melba: The sophomore recorded a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Mustangs’ 64-39 win over Parma.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Timmy Williams, Emmett: The junior notched a double-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the Huskies’ season-opening, 57-49 win over Canyon Ridge.

Joe Reiber, Melba: The junior racked up 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a 65-53 win vs. Liberty Charter. He then added 17 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 69-39 win over Weiser.

Jonathan Mendoza, Wilder: The senior kept up his torrid scoring pace, pouring in 24 points in a 61-56 win over Vision Charter and then 27 points in a 64-43 win over Idaho City.

Blake Thurston, Cascade: The senior poured in 41 points and 14 rebounds in a 85-58 loss to Victory Charter. He also had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight steals in a 72-51 win vs. Greenleaf.

Max Myers, Compass Charter: The sophomore racked up 27 points and nine rebounds in the Aviators’ 53-27 win over Wilder.

Ben Blythe, Ambrose: The senior guard scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Archers to a 62-53 win over Oakley.

