Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Nov. 30 to Dec. 6)

A litany of high school basketball players started the season with a bang, earning a spot on this week’s list of the Treasure Valley’s best performances.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian: The senior racked up 22 points, six steals, three rebounds, two blocks and two assists in the Warriors’ 52-44 win over Rocky Mountain.

Jensyn Maughan, Middleton: The junior averaged 10 points as the Vikings got off to a 3-0 start last week. She scored 16 points in a 69-37 win over Caldwell thanks to four 3-pointers.

Ali Chatterton, Bishop Kelly: The senior averaged 17 points, 3.5 steals, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the Knights’ wins over Vallivue (64-17) and Ridgevue (57-35).

Ruth Heffington, Idaho City: The junior led the Wildcats to a 47-43 win over Greenleaf with 16 points, nine rebounds and five steals. She also was 10-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View: The junior recorded a double-double of 21 points and 16 rebounds in the defending state champs’ 59-24, season-opening win at Kuna.

Kate Clark, Melba: The senior poured in 29 points and nabbed four steals in a 73-27 win over Nampa Christian. She also added 18 points and six rebounds in a 56-40 win vs. South Fremont.

Desirae Kingery, Cole Valley Christian: The junior racked up 14 points and 13 rebounds in the Chargers’ 74-17 win over Marsing.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Miguel Ceballos, Payette: The senior tallied six points, nine rebounds, six blocks and four steals all while limiting a 6-8 opponent to seven points in the Pirates 35-33 win vs. Marsing.

Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley: The senior transfer from Mountain View racked up 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and three dunks in his debut for the Wolverines — a 68-54 win at Camas County.

Jonathan Mendoza, Wilder: The senior averaged 17 points, four assists and four rebounds as the Wildcats started the year 2-2 with four games last week.

Drew Howland, Meadows Valley: The senior scored 30 points and added three blocks and two steals to keep the Mountaineers in a 51-47 loss to Nezperce.

Caleb Smith, Gem State: The senior averaged 21.3 points as the Jaguars started the year 2-1 with wins over Horseshoe Bend and Centennial Baptist.

Russell Vander Woude, Nampa Christian: The senior racked up 22 points and seven steals in a 55-45 win at Liberty Charter.

Patrick Schescke, New Plymouth: The senior recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds in the Pilgrims’ 81-35, season-opening win over North Star Charter.

