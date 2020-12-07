Idaho Statesman Logo
Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Nov. 30 to Dec. 6)

A litany of high school basketball players started the season with a bang, earning a spot on this week’s list of the Treasure Valley’s best performances.

Help us choose the best of the best in the Idaho Statesman's athlete week of the contest

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian: The senior racked up 22 points, six steals, three rebounds, two blocks and two assists in the Warriors’ 52-44 win over Rocky Mountain.

Jensyn Maughan, Middleton: The junior averaged 10 points as the Vikings got off to a 3-0 start last week. She scored 16 points in a 69-37 win over Caldwell thanks to four 3-pointers.

Ali Chatterton, Bishop Kelly: The senior averaged 17 points, 3.5 steals, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the Knights’ wins over Vallivue (64-17) and Ridgevue (57-35).

Ruth Heffington, Idaho City: The junior led the Wildcats to a 47-43 win over Greenleaf with 16 points, nine rebounds and five steals. She also was 10-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Naya Ojukwu, Mountain View: The junior recorded a double-double of 21 points and 16 rebounds in the defending state champs’ 59-24, season-opening win at Kuna.

Kate Clark, Melba: The senior poured in 29 points and nabbed four steals in a 73-27 win over Nampa Christian. She also added 18 points and six rebounds in a 56-40 win vs. South Fremont.

Desirae Kingery, Cole Valley Christian: The junior racked up 14 points and 13 rebounds in the Chargers’ 74-17 win over Marsing.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Miguel Ceballos, Payette: The senior tallied six points, nine rebounds, six blocks and four steals all while limiting a 6-8 opponent to seven points in the Pirates 35-33 win vs. Marsing.

Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley: The senior transfer from Mountain View racked up 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and three dunks in his debut for the Wolverines — a 68-54 win at Camas County.

Jonathan Mendoza, Wilder: The senior averaged 17 points, four assists and four rebounds as the Wildcats started the year 2-2 with four games last week.

Drew Howland, Meadows Valley: The senior scored 30 points and added three blocks and two steals to keep the Mountaineers in a 51-47 loss to Nezperce.

Caleb Smith, Gem State: The senior averaged 21.3 points as the Jaguars started the year 2-1 with wins over Horseshoe Bend and Centennial Baptist.

Russell Vander Woude, Nampa Christian: The senior racked up 22 points and seven steals in a 55-45 win at Liberty Charter.

Patrick Schescke, New Plymouth: The senior recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds in the Pilgrims’ 81-35, season-opening win over North Star Charter.

