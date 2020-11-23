Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Nov. 16 to 22)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

State championship performances on the gridiron and the first girls basketball highlights of the year top this week’s list of the Treasure Valley’s best performances.

Help us choose the best of the best in the Idaho Statesman’s athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Max Lehman, Rocky Mountain: The senior ran for 61 yards and both of the Grizzlies’ touchdowns in a 17-14 victory over Rigby in the 5A state championship game.

Caden Young, Emmett: The junior quarterback finished 13-of-25 for 174 yards, and he ran for 68 yards and two TDs in the Huskies’ 42-22 loss to Skyline in the 4A state championship game. The second-place finish is the best in program history at the 4A level.

Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale: The junior ran for 197 yards and a TD on 38 carries in the Trojans’ 34-28, overtime loss to Sugar-Salem in the 3A state championship game.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Laney Swallow, Homedale: The junior recorded a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds in just 20 minutes in the Trojans’ 44-39 win over Marsing.

Kate Clark, Melba: The senior racked up 26 points and six rebounds in a 58-32 win over Weiser.

Sofie Branstetter, Salmon River: The senior poured in 26 points in Salmon River’s 70-12 win at Timberline-Weippe.

Madisyn Collingwood, Payette: The junior fell one rebound shy of a double-double (18 points, nine rebounds) in a 52-48 victory at Nampa Christian.

Gracie Castillo, Garden Valley: The sophomore scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Wolverines to a 56-31 win at Greenleaf.

