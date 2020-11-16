Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Nov. 9 to 15)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Three Treasure Valley football teams advanced to the state championship thanks to monster performances from these three athletes.

Help us choose the best of the best in the Idaho Statesman's athlete week of the contest

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Jordan Erickson, Rocky Mountain: The senior turned three catches into 172 yards and three TDs as the Grizzlies knocked off Coeur d’Alene 36-21 in the 5A state semifinals. He also ran for a team-high 49 yards on 11 carries.

Caden Young, Emmett: The junior engineered another second-half comeback, leading the Huskies to their first 4A state championship game with a 27-22 win over Century. He finished 8-of-18 for 121 yards and two TDs passing while running for 143 yards and another score.

Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale: The junior running back ran for 348 yards and four TDs to carry the Trojans to a 48-28 win over South Fremont in the 3A state semifinals. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry to send Homedale back to the finals for the third straight year.

