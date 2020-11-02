Varsity Extra
The all-conference boys soccer teams are out. Where did your favorite player land?
Below are the full all-conference boys soccer teams for the 5A SIC and 4A SIC. The 3A SRV does not select an all-conference soccer team.
All teams are chosen by the league’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the final lists.
5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Nick Liebich, sr., D, Boise
Coach of the Year: Kevin Mayhugh, Eagle
FIRST TEAM
Justin Smith, sr., F, Timberline
Keegan Oyler, sr., F, Rocky Mountain
Toby Caldara, sr., F, Boise
Jack Goode, sr., M, Boise
Griffin Teuber, sr., M, Centennial
Carlos Comacho, jr., M, Borah
Sawyer Luthy, jr., M, Boise
Jordan Sykes, sr., D, Skyview
Caden Zierenburg, sr., D, Rocky Mountain
Zach Owen, sr., D, Boise
Chris Torres, jr., D, Centennial
Roarke Looney, sr., GK, Centennial
SECOND TEAM
Grant Embree, sr., F, Eagle
Jai Solis, sr., F, Centennial
Sloan Crawford, sr., F, Eagle
Dalton Bateman, jr., M, Rocky Mountain
Koyote Zimmerman, sr., M, Capital
Misael Quiñones, sr., M, Skyview
Kai Hatten, so., M, Timberline
Hayden Webb, sr., D, Eagle
Anthon Grigg, sr., D, Timberline
Mbilizi Leonard, sr., D, Centennial
Luke Palsulich, sr., D, Borah
Isaac Poole, sr., GK, Rocky Mountain
HONORABLE MENTION
Dario Cortez-Perez, sr., F, Borah
Cristo Felix, jr., F, Kuna
Brody Gonzalez, jr., F, Mountain View
Lieven Ivanza, so., F, Rocky Mountain
Braiden Guzman, sr., F, Skyview
Dino Ibrulj, jr., M, Borah
Kenny Ponce, jr., M, Kuna
Grayson Bellomy, fr., M, Mountain View
Trent Wagner, sr., M, Mountain View
Noah Shoemake, sr., M, Rocky Mountain
Ghaith Alsaadi, jr., M, Capital
Jayden Ganske, so., M, Capital
Sam Wagner, sr., M, Timberline
Chase Kluksdal, jr., M, Boise
Ethan Lattimer, jr., D, Mountain View
Soren Taylor, jr., D, Borah
Cory Cadwell, jr., D, Boise
Chris Toolson, sr., D, Kuna
Evan Schulte, sr., D, Timberline
Danny Shiffer, sr., D, Kuna
AJ Trites, sr., D, Rocky Mountain
Tommy Hammons, fr., D, Rocky Mountain
Andrew Deacon, jr., D, Centennial
Jackson Reynolds, jr., GK, Eagle
Jaxson Kroshus, sr., GK, Meridian
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Colton Crawford, so., F, Bishop Kelly
Coach of the Year: Jared Vreeland, Bishop Kelly
FIRST TEAM
Chuy Gonzalez, sr., F, Caldwell
Danny Torres, jr., F, Caldwell
Juan Osuna, sr., F, Vallivue
Nic Taugher, jr., M, Bishop Kelly
Damian Arguello, sr., M, Caldwell
Raoul Barragan, sr., M, Vallivue
David Campos Briceno, so., M, Vallivue
Eliel Martinez, sr., M, Ridgevue
Will Carey, jr., D, Bishop Kelly
Alex Cruz, sr., D, Caldwell
Ian Wurst, sr., D, Nampa
Dylan Vanderpool, sr., D, Vallivue
Ryan Solis, sr., GK, Emmett
SECOND TEAM
Jake Dahl, jr., F, Bishop Kelly
Renso Orosco, sr., F, Emmett
Eluden Weller, sr., F, Ridgevue
Gabe Clement, sr., M, Bishop Kelly
Shawn Cabus, jr., M, Bishop Kelly
Axel Gonzalez, so., M, Caldwell
Harrison Mumford, sr., M, Emmett
Cam Johnson, jr., M, Middleton
Alex Barragan, so., M, Vallivue
Paxton Gregory, sr., D, Emmett
Ethan Marshall, sr., D, Middleton
Osmar Gomez, sr., D, Vallivue
Victor Hernández, jr., D, Ridgevue
Isidro Bermudez, sr., GK, D, Vallivue
HONORABLE MENTION
Blake Waldmann, sr., F, Bishop Kelly
Jose Rodriguez, jr., F, Columbia
Bonee Siwatwa, jr., F, Columbia
David Bratcher, jr., F, Emmett
David Ramirez, jr., F, Emmett
Sebastian Carranza, jr., M, Bishop Kelly
Yahir Esquivel, so., M, Caldwell
Dyllan Lillywhite, jr., M, Columbia
Cesar Espinoza, jr., M, Emmett
Ezra Andelin, fr., M, Emmett
Dalen Eastmond, sr., M, Middleton
Baylor Eller, sr., M, Vallivue
Caleb Manker, jr., M, Ridgevue
Coleman Boyd, jr., D, Bishop Kelly
Hiram Huerta, jr., D, Bishop Kelly
Jack Staufer, jr., D, Bishop Kelly
Nick Caceres, jr., D, Caldwell
Horaciao Guererro, jr., D, Columbia
Taner Lambson, sr., D, Columbia
Tyler Wilcox, sr., D, Emmett
Zachary Youngblood, sr., D, Vallivue
Alex Wilhelmsen, sr., D, Ridgevue
Henry Neal, sr., GK, Bishop Kelly
Rylan Tutor, sr., GK, Caldwell
Ethan Sayer, sr., GK, Nampa
