The all-conference boys soccer teams are out. Where did your favorite player land?

Boise senior defender Nick Liebich (17) was elected the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Below are the full all-conference boys soccer teams for the 5A SIC and 4A SIC. The 3A SRV does not select an all-conference soccer team.

All teams are chosen by the league’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the final lists.

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Nick Liebich, sr., D, Boise

Coach of the Year: Kevin Mayhugh, Eagle

FIRST TEAM

Justin Smith, sr., F, Timberline

Keegan Oyler, sr., F, Rocky Mountain

Toby Caldara, sr., F, Boise

Jack Goode, sr., M, Boise

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Griffin Teuber, sr., M, Centennial

Carlos Comacho, jr., M, Borah

Sawyer Luthy, jr., M, Boise

Jordan Sykes, sr., D, Skyview

Caden Zierenburg, sr., D, Rocky Mountain

Zach Owen, sr., D, Boise

Chris Torres, jr., D, Centennial

Roarke Looney, sr., GK, Centennial

SECOND TEAM

Grant Embree, sr., F, Eagle

Jai Solis, sr., F, Centennial

Sloan Crawford, sr., F, Eagle

Dalton Bateman, jr., M, Rocky Mountain

Koyote Zimmerman, sr., M, Capital

Misael Quiñones, sr., M, Skyview

Kai Hatten, so., M, Timberline

Hayden Webb, sr., D, Eagle

Anthon Grigg, sr., D, Timberline

Mbilizi Leonard, sr., D, Centennial

Luke Palsulich, sr., D, Borah

Isaac Poole, sr., GK, Rocky Mountain

HONORABLE MENTION

Dario Cortez-Perez, sr., F, Borah

Cristo Felix, jr., F, Kuna

Brody Gonzalez, jr., F, Mountain View

Lieven Ivanza, so., F, Rocky Mountain

Braiden Guzman, sr., F, Skyview

Dino Ibrulj, jr., M, Borah

Kenny Ponce, jr., M, Kuna

Grayson Bellomy, fr., M, Mountain View

Trent Wagner, sr., M, Mountain View

Noah Shoemake, sr., M, Rocky Mountain

Ghaith Alsaadi, jr., M, Capital

Jayden Ganske, so., M, Capital

Sam Wagner, sr., M, Timberline

Chase Kluksdal, jr., M, Boise

Ethan Lattimer, jr., D, Mountain View

Soren Taylor, jr., D, Borah

Cory Cadwell, jr., D, Boise

Chris Toolson, sr., D, Kuna

Evan Schulte, sr., D, Timberline

Danny Shiffer, sr., D, Kuna

AJ Trites, sr., D, Rocky Mountain

Tommy Hammons, fr., D, Rocky Mountain

Andrew Deacon, jr., D, Centennial

Jackson Reynolds, jr., GK, Eagle

Jaxson Kroshus, sr., GK, Meridian

Caldwell senior Damian Arguello, center, was named to the 4A Southern Idaho Conference first team by the league’s coaches. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Colton Crawford, so., F, Bishop Kelly

Coach of the Year: Jared Vreeland, Bishop Kelly

FIRST TEAM

Chuy Gonzalez, sr., F, Caldwell

Danny Torres, jr., F, Caldwell

Juan Osuna, sr., F, Vallivue

Nic Taugher, jr., M, Bishop Kelly

Damian Arguello, sr., M, Caldwell

Raoul Barragan, sr., M, Vallivue

David Campos Briceno, so., M, Vallivue

Eliel Martinez, sr., M, Ridgevue

Will Carey, jr., D, Bishop Kelly

Alex Cruz, sr., D, Caldwell

Ian Wurst, sr., D, Nampa

Dylan Vanderpool, sr., D, Vallivue

Ryan Solis, sr., GK, Emmett

SECOND TEAM

Jake Dahl, jr., F, Bishop Kelly

Renso Orosco, sr., F, Emmett

Eluden Weller, sr., F, Ridgevue

Gabe Clement, sr., M, Bishop Kelly

Shawn Cabus, jr., M, Bishop Kelly

Axel Gonzalez, so., M, Caldwell

Harrison Mumford, sr., M, Emmett

Cam Johnson, jr., M, Middleton

Alex Barragan, so., M, Vallivue

Paxton Gregory, sr., D, Emmett

Ethan Marshall, sr., D, Middleton

Osmar Gomez, sr., D, Vallivue

Victor Hernández, jr., D, Ridgevue

Isidro Bermudez, sr., GK, D, Vallivue

HONORABLE MENTION

Blake Waldmann, sr., F, Bishop Kelly

Jose Rodriguez, jr., F, Columbia

Bonee Siwatwa, jr., F, Columbia

David Bratcher, jr., F, Emmett

David Ramirez, jr., F, Emmett

Sebastian Carranza, jr., M, Bishop Kelly

Yahir Esquivel, so., M, Caldwell

Dyllan Lillywhite, jr., M, Columbia

Cesar Espinoza, jr., M, Emmett

Ezra Andelin, fr., M, Emmett

Dalen Eastmond, sr., M, Middleton

Baylor Eller, sr., M, Vallivue

Caleb Manker, jr., M, Ridgevue

Coleman Boyd, jr., D, Bishop Kelly

Hiram Huerta, jr., D, Bishop Kelly

Jack Staufer, jr., D, Bishop Kelly

Nick Caceres, jr., D, Caldwell

Horaciao Guererro, jr., D, Columbia

Taner Lambson, sr., D, Columbia

Tyler Wilcox, sr., D, Emmett

Zachary Youngblood, sr., D, Vallivue

Alex Wilhelmsen, sr., D, Ridgevue

Henry Neal, sr., GK, Bishop Kelly

Rylan Tutor, sr., GK, Caldwell

Ethan Sayer, sr., GK, Nampa