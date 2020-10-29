Varsity Extra
All-conference girls soccer teams unveiled. See who made the cut.
Below are the full all-conference girls soccer teams for the 5A SIC and 4A SIC. The 3A SRV does not select an all-conference soccer team.
All teams are chosen by the league’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the final lists.
5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Kelsey Oyler, sr., M/F, Rocky Mountain
Coach of the Year: Chris Reynolds, Kuna
FIRST TEAM
Logan Smith, jr., F, Boise
Lexy Haws, sr., F, Kuna
Nadia Kincaid, jr., F, Rocky Mountain
Violet Rademacher, jr., M, Rocky Mountain
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Kendra McDaniel, sr., M, Boise
Samantha Smith, fr., M, Boise
Kaydree Rapp, sr., M, Mountain View
Natasja Davis, jr., M, Kuna
Annie Liebich, so., D, Boise
Mary Meeks, sr., D, Rocky Mountain
Samantha Wind, jr., D, Kuna
Madeline Bean, sr., D, Timberline
Kasey Wardle, sr., GK, Rocky Mountain
SECOND TEAM
Avery McBride, jr., F, Mountain View
Jayla Ponce, sr., F, Kuna
Sophia Avalos, so., F, Mountain View
Olivia Taylor, sr., F, Skyview
Hayden Wilsey, jr., F, Timberline
Jade Maldonado, sr., M, Centennial
Brook Christie, sr., M, Timberline
Ellie Kubena, jr., M, Borah
Marissa Baird, sr., M, Eagle
London Carter, jr., M, Timberline
Brook Snyder, sr., Mountain View
Halle Dastrup, sr., D, Mountain View
Helene Pereda, sr., D, Borah
Evie Bretz, so., D, Boise
Megan Gustafson, sr., D, Timberline
Lilly Anson, sr., D, Timberline
Abby Munn, jr., D, Centennial
Sydney Schafer, sr., D, Borah
Jailynn Mclean, sr., D, Mountain View
Reese Case, jr., D, Skyview
Molly McCabe, so., GK, Borah
Audrey Taylor, jr., GK, Timberline
HONORABLE MENTION
Ellie Schatz, fr., F, Borah
Kylie McLaughlin, so., M, Skyview
Taylor Mendez, sr., M, Centennial
Olivia Taylor, sr., M, Eagle
Ainsley Terada, sr., M, Rocky Mountain
Lexy Haws, sr., M, Kuna
Afton Rasco, jr., M, Timberline
Emma Titus, sr., D, Kuna
Brynn McGarvey, sr., D, Rocky Mountain
Brynn Celani, jr., D, Timberline
Cloe Flynn, sr., D, Borah
Karissa Eimber, sr., D, Meridian
Sophia Hills, so., GK, Boise
Bailey Blancett, sr., GK, Eagle
Viviana Ochoa, jr., GK, Meridian
Kaiya Pardue, so., GK, Centennial
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Kaydence Moore, sr., GK, Caldwell
Coach of the Year: Kevin Solis, Emmett
FIRST TEAM
Kaylee Fone, sr., F, Columbia
Sara Sabala, sr., F, Bishop Kelly
Shaelynn Olsen, so., F, Caldwell
Alondra Osuna, so., F, Vallivue
Peyton Dion, sr., M, Columbia
Mia Cartwright, sr., M, Bishop Kelly
Ali Chatterton, sr., M, Bishop Kelly
Goldie Mumford, sr., M, Emmett
Addi Wyatt, sr., M, Middleton
Maggie Avey, so., D, Bishop Kelly
Kirsten Jonas, jr., D, Columbia
Lexi Chatterton, so., D, Bishop Kelly
Kendra Woods, sr., GK, Vallivue
SECOND TEAM
Katlyn Munoz, sr., F, Emmett
Gracie Schmitt, sr., F, Middleton
Maggie Novosel, jr., F, Bishop Kelly
Lizbeth Soto, jr., M, Vallivue
Vanessa Arizmendi, sr., M, Columbia
Noelle Overstreet, so., M, Nampa
Alyssa Soto, so., M, Vallivue
Grace Moore, so., M, Middleton
Josie Brence, sr., D, Middleton
Victoria Massey, sr., D, Emmett
Giselle Soto, sr., D, Vallivue
Dylyn Davis, jr., GK, Middleton
Hanna Castro, jr., GK, Ridgevue
HONORABLE MENTION
Sophie Schmautz, fr., F, Bishop Kelly
Yessenia Morales, sr., F, Columbia
Faith Meine, sr., F, Middleton
Danika Hartman, so., F, Nampa
Amanda Clampit, sr., F, Vallivue
Erin Harrington, jr., M, Bishop Kelly
Evelyn Araiza, jr., M, Caldwell
Caroline Oravec, sr., M, Caldwell
Andrea Gutierrez, sr., M, Columbia
Chelsea Brennan, sr., M, Emmett
Sage McCallister, sr., M, Middleton
Brianna Castaneda, so., M, Vallivue
Gracie Rhodes, fr., D, Bishop Kelly
Margaret Smock, so., D, Bishop Kelly
Abbey Foster, fr., D, Caldwell
Sage Myers, sr., D, Columbia
Kate Wilson, sr., D, Middleton
Sam Callahan, sr., D, Middleton
Kira Chavez, sr., D, Nampa
Isabella Luna, sr., D, Ridgevue
Katie Barton, so., D, Ridgevue
Averie Bayne, so., D, Vallivue
Savanna Martin, sr., D, Vallivue
Comments