All-conference girls soccer teams unveiled. See who made the cut.

Rocky Mountain's Kelsey Oyler, right, was voted the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year for the second straight year.

Below are the full all-conference girls soccer teams for the 5A SIC and 4A SIC. The 3A SRV does not select an all-conference soccer team.

All teams are chosen by the league’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the final lists.

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Kelsey Oyler, sr., M/F, Rocky Mountain

Coach of the Year: Chris Reynolds, Kuna

FIRST TEAM

Logan Smith, jr., F, Boise

Lexy Haws, sr., F, Kuna

Nadia Kincaid, jr., F, Rocky Mountain

Violet Rademacher, jr., M, Rocky Mountain

Kendra McDaniel, sr., M, Boise

Samantha Smith, fr., M, Boise

Kaydree Rapp, sr., M, Mountain View

Natasja Davis, jr., M, Kuna

Annie Liebich, so., D, Boise

Mary Meeks, sr., D, Rocky Mountain

Samantha Wind, jr., D, Kuna

Madeline Bean, sr., D, Timberline

Kasey Wardle, sr., GK, Rocky Mountain

SECOND TEAM

Avery McBride, jr., F, Mountain View

Jayla Ponce, sr., F, Kuna

Sophia Avalos, so., F, Mountain View

Olivia Taylor, sr., F, Skyview

Hayden Wilsey, jr., F, Timberline

Jade Maldonado, sr., M, Centennial

Brook Christie, sr., M, Timberline

Ellie Kubena, jr., M, Borah

Marissa Baird, sr., M, Eagle

London Carter, jr., M, Timberline

Brook Snyder, sr., Mountain View

Halle Dastrup, sr., D, Mountain View

Helene Pereda, sr., D, Borah

Evie Bretz, so., D, Boise

Megan Gustafson, sr., D, Timberline

Lilly Anson, sr., D, Timberline

Abby Munn, jr., D, Centennial

Sydney Schafer, sr., D, Borah

Jailynn Mclean, sr., D, Mountain View

Reese Case, jr., D, Skyview

Molly McCabe, so., GK, Borah

Audrey Taylor, jr., GK, Timberline

HONORABLE MENTION

Ellie Schatz, fr., F, Borah

Kylie McLaughlin, so., M, Skyview

Taylor Mendez, sr., M, Centennial

Olivia Taylor, sr., M, Eagle

Ainsley Terada, sr., M, Rocky Mountain

Lexy Haws, sr., M, Kuna

Afton Rasco, jr., M, Timberline

Emma Titus, sr., D, Kuna

Brynn McGarvey, sr., D, Rocky Mountain

Brynn Celani, jr., D, Timberline

Cloe Flynn, sr., D, Borah

Karissa Eimber, sr., D, Meridian

Sophia Hills, so., GK, Boise

Bailey Blancett, sr., GK, Eagle

Viviana Ochoa, jr., GK, Meridian

Kaiya Pardue, so., GK, Centennial

Bishop Kelly midfielder Ali Chatterton was selected as a first-team member on the 4A SIC all-conference team. Pat Sutphin (Twin Falls) Times-News

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Kaydence Moore, sr., GK, Caldwell

Coach of the Year: Kevin Solis, Emmett

FIRST TEAM

Kaylee Fone, sr., F, Columbia

Sara Sabala, sr., F, Bishop Kelly

Shaelynn Olsen, so., F, Caldwell

Alondra Osuna, so., F, Vallivue

Peyton Dion, sr., M, Columbia

Mia Cartwright, sr., M, Bishop Kelly

Ali Chatterton, sr., M, Bishop Kelly

Goldie Mumford, sr., M, Emmett

Addi Wyatt, sr., M, Middleton

Maggie Avey, so., D, Bishop Kelly

Kirsten Jonas, jr., D, Columbia

Lexi Chatterton, so., D, Bishop Kelly

Kendra Woods, sr., GK, Vallivue

SECOND TEAM

Katlyn Munoz, sr., F, Emmett

Gracie Schmitt, sr., F, Middleton

Maggie Novosel, jr., F, Bishop Kelly

Lizbeth Soto, jr., M, Vallivue

Vanessa Arizmendi, sr., M, Columbia

Noelle Overstreet, so., M, Nampa

Alyssa Soto, so., M, Vallivue

Grace Moore, so., M, Middleton

Josie Brence, sr., D, Middleton

Victoria Massey, sr., D, Emmett

Giselle Soto, sr., D, Vallivue

Dylyn Davis, jr., GK, Middleton

Hanna Castro, jr., GK, Ridgevue

HONORABLE MENTION

Sophie Schmautz, fr., F, Bishop Kelly

Yessenia Morales, sr., F, Columbia

Faith Meine, sr., F, Middleton

Danika Hartman, so., F, Nampa

Amanda Clampit, sr., F, Vallivue

Erin Harrington, jr., M, Bishop Kelly

Evelyn Araiza, jr., M, Caldwell

Caroline Oravec, sr., M, Caldwell

Andrea Gutierrez, sr., M, Columbia

Chelsea Brennan, sr., M, Emmett

Sage McCallister, sr., M, Middleton

Brianna Castaneda, so., M, Vallivue

Gracie Rhodes, fr., D, Bishop Kelly

Margaret Smock, so., D, Bishop Kelly

Abbey Foster, fr., D, Caldwell

Sage Myers, sr., D, Columbia

Kate Wilson, sr., D, Middleton

Sam Callahan, sr., D, Middleton

Kira Chavez, sr., D, Nampa

Isabella Luna, sr., D, Ridgevue

Katie Barton, so., D, Ridgevue

Averie Bayne, so., D, Vallivue

Savanna Martin, sr., D, Vallivue