Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Oct. 26 to Nov. 1)

State title-winning performances, historic championships and last-second heroics highlight the latest list of the Treasure Valley’s top high school performers.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Taylor Marcum, Timberline: The junior ran for 227 yards and four TDs to lead the Wolves to a 27-20 win at Skyview in the first round of the 5A state playoffs. It’s the second playoff win in program history for Timberline.

Ky McClure, Middleton: The junior had a hand in five touchdowns in the Vikings’ first-round playoff loss to Nampa. He finished 18-of-25 for 346 yards and four TDs through the air. He also ran for 107 yards and a TD.

Lance Hanna, Nampa: The junior kicked a game-winning, 42-yard field goal with 6 seconds left to lift the Bulldogs to a 44-42 win in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. He also sank 5-of-5 extra points.

Leyton Smithson, Mountain View: The junior racked up 319 total yards and three touchdowns on 24 touches in the Mavericks’ 44-41 win at Post Falls to open the 5A state playoffs. He ran for 215 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, catching four passes for 104 yards and another score.

Ben Ford, Eagle: The senior quarterback ran for 124 yards and five TDs on just eight carries in the Mustangs’ 49-0 win over Thunder Ridge. He also completed six passes for 78 yards and a TD.

Seth Knothe, Bishop Kelly: The junior ran for 144 yards and four TDs to lead the Knights to a 35-0 win over Pocatello in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

Brett Spencer, Weiser: The junior quarterback finished with three touchdowns in a 42-0 rout of rival Fruitland in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. He finished 4-of-6 for 65 yards and two TDs through the air, adding 48 yards and a TD rushing.

Keegan Smith, Horseshoe Bend: The junior racked up 21 tackles and two sacks to lead the Mustangs to a 34-28 win over Castleford in the first round of the 1A Division I state playoffs.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Sophie McManus, McCall-Donnelly: The senior dominated the 3A girls state race in 18 minutes, 47.66 seconds. She finished 50.92 seconds ahead of second place.

Sammy Smith, Boise: The freshman won the 5A girls state race in 17:45.34. She was one of five Boise runners to finish in the top 7, leading the Brave to the team title.

Kayelee Austin, Middleton: The sophomore was the top local finisher in the 4A girls state race, finishing fourth in 18:44.46.

Cameron Moore, Ambrose: The sophomore was the top local finisher in the 2A girls state race, finishing third in 19:08.97.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Nathan Green, Borah: The senior won his third straight 5A boys state championship in 15:26.53. He’s just the eighth boys runner in state history to win three consecutive titles.

Connor Gardner, Liberty Charter: The senior won the 1A boys state title at 16 minutes, 0.01 seconds. He’s the third straight runner from Liberty Charter to win an individual title.

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter: The sophomore finished third (16:10.21) to lead his team to the 1A boys team state championship. He was one of five Victory Charter runners in the top 17.

Sam Fish, Vallivue: The sophomore was the top local finisher in the 4A boys state race. He finished fourth in 16:05.41.

Dakoda Lamb, Parma: The senior was the top local finisher in the 3A boys state race, finishing seventh with a personal best time of 16:56.88.

VOLLEYBALL

Eden Bower, Skyview: The junior led the Hawks to their first 5A state title with 25 kills and 17 digs in a five-set victory over Boise.

Zoe Ertel, Tri-Valley: The senior tallied 15 kills, 21 digs, seven blocks and two aces to lead the Titans to their first state title in any sport. Tri-Valley beat previously undefeated Castleford in four sets for 1A Division II championship.

Brooke Johnson, Parma: The senior racked up 19 kills, 14 blocks and 29 digs in two matches Saturday to lead the Panthers to a third-place finish at the 3A state tournament.

Alex Tinsley, Nampa Christian: The junior was all over the floor for the Trojans, tallying 16 kills, 21 assists and five digs to lead Nampa Christian to a win over Melba in the third-place game at the 2A state tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Jack Goode, Boise: The senior led the Brave to the 5A state championship with a combined three goals in the semifinals and finals. He scored Boise’s only goal in regulation in the championship against Thunder Ridge, and he also converted the first penalty kick in the shootout victory.

GIRLS SOCCER

Larissa Wegner, Rocky Mountain: The senior scored the game-winning goal that clinched Rocky Mountain its third straight championship. The Grizzlies beat Boise 2-1 thanks to Wegner’s 33rd-minute strike.