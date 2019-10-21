Idaho 5A boys soccer state tournament scores, brackets and matchups

Eagle defensiveman Payton Lyons redirects the soccer ball with a header in the 5A District Three boys soccer championship against Borah Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
The Idaho 5A boys soccer state tournament returns to Rocky Mountain and Eagle high schools for the 2019 season.
Follow along with all the latest scores and updated brackets below. Can’t see it on your phone? Click here to open it.
[Related: More state soccer scores, brackets]
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Comments