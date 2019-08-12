The Boise Braves are no more. Meet the new mascot for one of Idaho’s oldest schools.

Previous logos Boise High has used over the years. Courtesy of the Boise School District

After nearly 100 years as the Boise Braves, Boise High School will have a new mascot for the upcoming school year.

Boise High will drop the “s” from its nickname and refer to itself as the “Brave” starting with the upcoming school year, which starts next week.

The school board for the Boise School District unanimously approved the plan Monday.

“This is a pretty easy decision for me, and a long time coming,” board member Dennis Doan said.

The change comes as Boise High works to be more respectful of Native Americans. The Shoshone-Bannock tribe voiced their support for Boise High’s change in a letter to the school district Monday.

“We appreciate your sincere consideration of our request to change offensive names and use of inappropriate images,” Shoshone-Bannock Chairman Ladd Edmo wrote. “... We look forward to dispelling the confusion, the misleading and inaccurate interpretations of local tribal history, government and cultural beliefs that the Boise community may have of the tribes.”

The Idaho Statesman first revealed Boise High’s plan to change its Native American mascot earlier this month. After years of internal debate on campus, Boise High principal Robb Thompson reached out to the Shoshone-Bannock tribe this summer to get their perspective on the school’s nickname and imagery.

In a June letter to the school district, Edmo wrote that the Boise Valley’s original inhabitants — the Shoshone, Bannock and Paiute tribes — do not view the mascot in a positive light.

He wrote the term “Brave” comes from white settlers descriptions of Native Americans they hunted. He described a U.S. Army prison camp for American Indians near Lucky Peak, the forced removal of Boise Valley Native Americans to the reservations and Boise newspapers announcing bounties of $50 for Indian “bucks” and $25 for women and children.

“It is not ‘honoring’ the perception of proud, brave Indian warriors to dress in Halloween-type costumes. It is disrespectful,” Edmo wrote. “What it is honoring is the demeaning, white privilege ideology created by dominant white society, who killed, removed or demoralized the Indian residents who lived in this area.”

Boise High has moved away from its depictions of Native Americans in the past decade. It stopped using a mascot dressed in stereotypical Native American clothing in the spring of 2016 and painted over a mural of a red-skinned Native American in a loincloth clutching a tomahawk and a knife that summer. It has also stopped using an Indian head logo and removed a costume war bonnet from a display case.

Even after the changes, the mascot has remained a controversial topic. Two former Boise High mascots and 2010 graduates called for the school to fully retire the Braves mascot in a May guest editorial for the Idaho Statesman .

“Discriminatory images and stereotypes perpetuated by ‘Indian’ mascots have been documented to negatively affect the self-image of native people,” Grace Relf and Ezra Hampikian wrote. “It is naturally upsetting that these images continue to line the walls of a high school that states its belief in ‘enhancing student self-esteem by celebrating diversity.’”

Thompson said after meeting with the tribe this summer, he learned that none of the school’s previous mascots or logos would resemble a Native American from Idaho.

“They don’t even have a word (for Braves) in their language,” Thompson told the Statesman earlier this month. “That’s our word that we put on them. And then we took this imagery and associated it with them. That imagery is not accurate.

“So in many regards, we completely missed the boat, even if we were trying to honor them. And it’s not incumbent upon us to tell them how they should feel.”

This is a breaking news post. Check back for more later.