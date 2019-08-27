The SIC is the valley of state soccer champs. Sizing up this year’s boys competitors.

He’s deaf. but what his team likes is how he plays soccer Braden Anderson, 16, has been deaf since birth, but what he's known for on the Boise Nationals U-16 boys soccer team is the way he plays. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Braden Anderson, 16, has been deaf since birth, but what he's known for on the Boise Nationals U-16 boys soccer team is the way he plays.

After another year of dominating the 5A state tournament, the Treasure Valley remains the epicenter of Idaho’s boys high school soccer.

The Southern Idaho Conference has won six straight 5A state titles and 14 of the last 15. It even took up all four spots in the semifinals at last year’s tournament in Idaho Falls.

All three tournaments move to the Treasure Valley this fall. But repeat bids for defending 5A state champ Rocky Mountain and reigning 4A champ Caldwell won’t come easy as both teams lost 10 starters.

So which teams and players will step in to fill the power vacuum? We examine the candidates below.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nick Bisagno, Mountain View

The senior striker returns to the Treasure Valley after spending the past two years at Barcelona’s academy in Arizona. A second-team all-conference forward as a freshman in 2016, he’s poised for a breakout season with his pace and technical skills honed in an academy system. Look for him to immediately challenge for the conference scoring crown.

Drew Morris, Eagle

The senior is one of the state’s best goalkeepers. But he’s also one of the state’s top center backs and one of the state’s top forwards. He scored nine goals for Eagle last fall, earning second-team all-conference honors as a forward. No matter where he lines up, opponents better be wary.

Sam Zimmer, Boise

The senior earned first-team all-conference honors as a forward with nine goals and five assists. He’ll shift to his natural position on the backline this fall. But don’t be surprised to see his name on the score sheet every now and then.

Jack Goode, Boise

The midfielder broke out for a team-high 10 goals and added six assists as a sophomore last season. Graduation losses clear more room for him, and his experience will only make him more dangerous.

Braden Anderson, Centennial

The senior spent the summer training with the U.S. deaf national team. Once the season ends, the burner in the Patriots’ midfield will have a chance to play for his country at the Deaf Pan American Games in Chile.

Antonio Rossi, Middleton

The all-state forward and the 4A SIC’s defending leader in goals (34) and points (84) returns for his senior season as a favorite for conference and state player of the year honors. He can blow by defenders with ease, finish with either foot and distribute if opponents commit too many resources to slowing him down.

Damian Arguello, Caldwell

Arguello erupted for 27 goals and 14 assists as a sophomore last year, setting a 4A state tournament record with five goals to lead the Cougars to a title. His ability to beat defenders one-on-one, find open teammates on the run and clean up any loose ball in front of the net will put him in a battle with Rossi for a scoring title all season long.

5A SIC BREAKDOWN

THE FAVORITE: Boise lost three first-team all-state players to graduation but still returns the bulk of an offense that led the Brave to a third-place trophy at state. Goode leads the attack, sophomore Sawyer Luthy remains one of the league’s top distributors and Boise gets a boost with the return of senior forward Thomas Ryden, who was hurt five minutes into his first game last season.

Junior Nick Liebich headlines the league’s top defense (17 goals allowed) and will have Zimmer playing alongside him. But no matter who wins the goalkeeper battle, Boise’s last line of defense has never played in a varsity game before this season.

THE CONTENDER: Graduation cost Timberline its top two scorers and left just four returning starters. But the defending state and district runner-up enters with high expectations as Timberline coach Chris Hawkins called this year’s team his hardest-working group yet.

Mason Slaughter steps into a role as a playmaker out of the midfield alongside CJ Brewster (five goals, five assists). Senior Nate Bartlett also returns from injury in the midfield and should make an immediate impact.

THE DARK HORSES: Defending state champ Rocky Mountain starts nearly from scratch with just one returning starter, sophomore midfielder Peter Palavos. The Grizzlies received reinforcements from Twin Falls in junior Caden Zierenberg, who will play all over the field. Rocky Mountain still has plenty of team speed, but game experience remains in short supply early in the year.

Borah must replace Ahmed Ibrahimovic, the former all-class state player of the year now at Utah Valley. But the Lions can rely on a strong defense led by first-team all-state defender Tyler Kramer. And first-team all-state forward Dom Ishimwe softens the loss of Ibrahimovic.

Mountain View received the league’s largest addition with Bisango returning. He’ll pair with first-team all-conference midfielder Marco Vega to form an explosive duo. But the Mavericks remain young all over the field with three freshmen on the roster.

4A SIC BREAKDOWN

THE FAVORITE: Undefeated and defending state champ Caldwell (20-0-2) starts as the top dog. But only diehards will recognize many of the Cougars with 10 new starters.

Arguello is the only returning starter from Caldwell’s first state championship team since 1996. He remains one of the state’s most dangerous players with the ball at his feet, and he’ll get help from Danny Torres (nine goals) and Payette transfer Cristian Yeakley, a first-team 3A all-state midfielder and the son of Caldwell coach Rhys Yeakley.

But the rest of the lineup remains a work in progress.

THE CONTENDERS: Vallivue returns the most experience of any team in the league with eight starters back from last year’s state qualifier. Senior Adam Flores and junior Juan Osuna lead a powerful midfield capable of controlling the game.

Goals won’t be hard to come by for Middleton, last year’s third-place finisher at state. Rossi makes the Vikings a threat to light up the scoreboard night in and night out, but Middleton will surround him with nine new starters.