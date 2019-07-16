Idaho town retires a controversial Native American mascot that it’s used for 90 years

Shoshone-Bannock Chairman speaks against Redskins mascot Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Chairman Ladd Edmo testified against the use of the Redskins mascot before the Teton School District school board. Teton High School uses the Redskins mascot, a mascot the community is considering changing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Chairman Ladd Edmo testified against the use of the Redskins mascot before the Teton School District school board. Teton High School uses the Redskins mascot, a mascot the community is considering changing.

After 90 years, the Teton Redskins are gone.

The school board for the Teton School District voted 4-1 Tuesday night to retire the high school’s controversial nickname with the stipulation no taxpayer money goes toward the removal process.

Two of Idaho’s largest Native American tribes, the Shoshone-Bannock and the Nez Perce , have both publicly urged the school change the mascot, citing the word’s offensive definition and its use as a racial slur.

“We are very pleased that the school board listened to the tribes in removing the Redskins name,” Shoshone-Bannock spokeswoman Randy’L Teton told the Idaho Statesman in a text message Tuesday night.

Teton School District Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme testified at Tuesday’s meeting it would cost nearly $30,000 to replace the school’s uniforms and remove Redskin signage around the Driggs high school near the Idaho-Wyoming border.

Board member Mary Mello suggested the district could fund raise to pay for the changes. The district had a $14.5 million budget for the 2018-19 school year, meaning the $30,000 would have amounted to less than 1 percent of its budget. But board members didn’t want to use any taxpayer money on an issue that has split the Teton County community for years.

Ben Kearsley was the only board member to vote against retiring the mascot, citing a desire for the board to take its time and continue to receive input from the community.

“I do feel there’s a way to come to a compromise,” Kearsley said during the board meeting. “But by moving too fast, we remove some of the voices we’ve heard and close the door on our community. We’ll leave voices behind, and that’s the greatest community cost.”

The board did not name a replacement mascot Tuesday, leaving that up to a community committee it will create at its next meeting at 6 p.m. July 30 at Driggs Elementary.

