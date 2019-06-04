Former Treasure Valley high school star taken in the sixth round of MLB Draft

Rocky Mountain High grad Jackson Cluff, left, was taken in the sixth round of the MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. The shortstop broke out in his sophomore season for BYU this spring. AP

The Washington Nationals selected BYU shortstop Jackson Cluff, a 2015 Rocky Mountain High School graduate, in the sixth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Cluff, 22, broke out for BYU in his sophomore season this spring. After returning from a two-year church mission, he hit .327 and slugged .518 with four home runs, 56 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 53 games.

He earned two national player of the week honors this spring, the first in BYU history to do so.

Cluff told the Salt Lake Tribune he would sign a professional contract and skip his final two years of eligibility if a club made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. The MLB slot value for the 183rd overall pick is $266,000.

“I am pretty hopeful that I will have an opportunity to turn pro,” Cluff told the Salt Lake Tribune. “I can’t really say for sure, because a lot of it is out of my control. I really don’t know what the offers are going to be. But from what I am hearing, I am pretty sure that I am going to (turn pro) pretty soon.”

Cluff’s selection continues a family tradition of going early in the MLB Draft. Cluff is the son of Paul Cluff, whom the Boise Hawks selected in the fourth round of the 1989 draft when independent minor league clubs participated in the MLB Draft.

Paul Cluff played one season with the Hawks, hitting .270 before Boise became an affiliate of the California Angels the next season.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for more later.