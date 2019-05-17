Mountain View rolls on opening day of rain-soaked softball state tournament

See the walkoff home run that sealed Mountain View’s district title Mountain View sophomore Gracie Tentinger hit a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Mavericks to a 14-12 win over Rocky Mountain in the 5A District 3 softball championship game Thursday, May 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mountain View sophomore Gracie Tentinger hit a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Mavericks to a 14-12 win over Rocky Mountain in the 5A District 3 softball championship game Thursday, May 9, 2019.

The Mountain View High softball team shook off a poor start to roll through the first round of the 5A state tournament Friday in Post Falls.

The Mavericks walloped the Rigby Trojans 13-3 in six innings after falling behind 3-0 in the second inning. The Mavericks (25-3) scored six runs in the bottom of the third and smacked 17 hits.

Karly Snooks, Emily Alandt and Oakleigh Kearby each recorded three hits. Alandt and Kearby also had four RBIs.

Coeur d’Alene beat Highland 13-6 in the other completed 5A first-round game. Play was suspended before any other games could be finished and will resume Saturday, with one loss eliminating teams from championship contention. The event originally was a full double-elimination tournament.

Baseball

4A: Idaho Falls and Bonneville will meet in the state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Vallivue. Idaho Falls stunned Bishop Kelly 3-2 on Friday on a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh by Andrew Gregersen. Nick Anewalt had two hits and a run scored for BK, which held a one-run lead going into the sixth.

Kuna will play Twin Falls in the consolation final. Lakeland and Bishop Kelly will meet in the third-place game.

3A: Marsh Valley and Sugar-Salem reached the title game in Idaho Falls. Weiser will play Timberlake in the consolation final after beating Priest River 10-0.

1A: Host Glenns Ferry beat Prairie 4-1 on Friday to reach the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Potlatch, which beat Horseshoe Bend 12-0. Horseshoe Bend will meet Prairie in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

5A and 2A: All Friday games were postponed.