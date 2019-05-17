Rain wreaks havoc with high school state tournament schedules. Here’s the latest.

See the walkoff home run that sealed Mountain View’s district title Mountain View sophomore Gracie Tentinger hit a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Mavericks to a 14-12 win over Rocky Mountain in the 5A District 3 softball championship game Thursday, May 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mountain View sophomore Gracie Tentinger hit a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Mavericks to a 14-12 win over Rocky Mountain in the 5A District 3 softball championship game Thursday, May 9, 2019.

The wet weather rolling through Idaho this week created a bunch of scheduling headaches for the high school state championships being contested across the state on Friday:

▪ The 5A softball tournament in Post Falls began more than an hour late and play was suspended during the second set of games. Play will resume Saturday with one loss eliminating teams from championship contention but a consolation bracket added. The 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A tournaments have been converted into one-day, single-elimination tournaments Saturday with Friday’s schedule completely washed out. The 3A event will have a consolation bracket. The 2A tournament also has been moved from Moscow High to Washington State University for Saturday.

▪ The 5A baseball tournament games were postponed. The all-Treasure Valley semifinals will be played at 10 a.m. (Mountain View-Eagle) and 12:30 p.m. (Rocky Mountain-Capital) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The third-place game is at 3 p.m. and the championship game is at 7 p.m.

▪ The 4A baseball tournament went to split sites and changed game times. Organizers hoped to complete the semifinals Friday night at Vallivue High. Bishop Kelly was scheduled to play in the late game.

Hearing the 5As at Post Falls High are going to try to start at 10 a.m. But first, lots and lots of Diamond-Dry. pic.twitter.com/FmlFeVoCbK — Mark Nelke (@CdAPressSports) May 17, 2019

▪ The 2A baseball tournament in Orofino was washed out Friday. The tournament is scheduled to resume Saturday with games as early as 7 a.m. and as late as 8 p.m. Nampa Christian and Melba are in the semifinals.

▪ The state tennis tournaments were moved indoors for Friday’s action: 5A at the Boise Racquet and Swim Club, 4A at the Boise State Boas Tennis & Soccer Complex and 3A at the Eagle Tennis Club.

▪ At the 5A/4A state track meet at Eagle High, the high jump, pole vault, shot put and discus were postponed to Saturday. The running events were contested.