His team won the 5A SIC boys golf title. Now coach will have to pay up.

Given his 47 years of coaching experience, Gary Larsen should have known better.

But that didn’t stop the Mountain View High coach from making a wager with his boys golf team — win the 5A District Three Tournament and he’d pay for a steak dinner.

The Mavericks held up their end of the bargain with a seven-stroke victory Monday afternoon at Quail Hollow Golf Course, and Larsen was looking through his wallet nervously as awards were handed out.

“Looks like I only have enough for McDonald’s,” Larsen joked with his team.

Mountain View combined for a score of 300 to hold off Eagle (307), Boise (308) and Rocky Mountain (313) for the first district championship in program history. All four schools qualify for next week’s state tournament, which runs May 13-14 at Highland Golf Course in Pocatello. Mountain View never has won a state title in boys or girls golf.

The Mavericks’ victory ends a four-year district title run for Rocky Mountain.

“When these kids came in together, they were just neat kids, and I could see that they had the passion for it,” Larsen said. “They have put so much time in during the summer, and physically they have grown so much.”

Mountain View junior Seth Jones took home the individual title with a 2-under 68, three strokes clear of Boise’s Joe Gustavel (71) and a quartet of golfers who each carded 73s. Jones will be joined at state by teammates Avery Falash (73), Hunter Eberhardt (73), Dylan Spellman (86) and Connor Mahoney (86).

“We have a lot of good-spirited competition between us,” said Mahoney, who is the only senior on the team. “We push each other a lot. ... But it’s always in good faith. We’re never mean to each other.”

On a team where the No. 1 spot often changes hands, it was Jones’ turn to lead the Mavericks on Monday. The three-sport athlete finished fourth at last year’s district tournament and has hopes of redeeming himself after a self-described “poor” performance at state in 2018. Jones also plays quarterback and tight end for the Mavericks’ football team.

“Last year I was playing hockey for a week in Texas and then came back the night before (state golf), and I didn’t play at all the way I expected,” Jones said. “... I would be pretty mad if I played as bad as I did last year and not have a reason to play that bad.”

The Mavericks won both the Eagle and Gate City invitationals earlier this season and feel confident going into state.

“We’re coming together nicely. It’s kind of built up the last three years,” Falash said. “Especially this year we’ve kind of seen it forming. I think we’re peaking at the right time.”

4A: RIDGEVUE BOYS, MIDDLETON GIRLS VICTORIOUS

The Ridgevue boys had all five of their golfers finish among the top 15 to win the program’s first 4A District Three Tournament championship Monday at River Birch in Star.

Jadon Law and Kobe Peterson each carded 78s to lead the Warhawks (323), who advance to state along with Bishop Kelly (327) and Emmett (333).

Senior Alec Dykas successfully defended his individual title with a round of 74.

After a one-year absence, the Middleton girls returned to the top of the podium for their fourth district championship in five seasons. The Vikings’ Emalie Wood earned medalist honors with an 81 as Middleton combined for a team score of 367. Ridgevue (393) was second and Kuna (396) was third, and both schools also advance to state May 13-14 at Twin Falls Golf Course.

3A: FRUITLAND BOYS, WEISER GIRLS REPEAT

The Fruitland boys and Weiser girls easily defended their 3A District Three Tournament championships Monday at Rolling Hills in Weiser.

Fruitland totaled a 300, well ahead of fellow state qualifier Weiser in second at 358. The Grizzlies’ Jake O’Neil, the defending 3A state champion, won the individual boys title with a round of 70.

The Weiser girls finished 41 strokes clear of Homedale, 374 to 415, as the Wolverines’ Sara Lundberg captured the individual girls title with an 80.

The 3A state tournament is May 13-14 at Canyon Springs in Twin Falls.

BOYS GOLF

5A DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

At Quail Hollow, Boise

Top Individuals (all to state)

1. Seth Jones, Mountain View, 68; 2. Joe Gustavel, Boise, 71; 3. Davis Sahr, Eagle, 73; 3. Hunter Eberhardt, Mountain View, 73; 3. Avery Falash, Mountain View, 73; 3. Jake Slocum, Rocky Mountain, 73; 7. Quinn Haigwood, Boise, 75; 8. Tanner Helms, Eagle, 76; 9. Gerek Eubank, Rocky Mountain, 78; 10. Harrison Bond, Capital, 79; 10. Nathan Barkan, Eagle, 79; 10. Blake Helms, Eagle, 79; 10. Brett Littrell, Meridian, 79.

Team scores (Top 4 to state)

Mountain View (300) — Connor Mahoney 86, Avery Falash 73, Hunter Eberhardt 73, Seth Jones 68, Dylan Spellman 86.

Eagle (307) — Tanner Helms 76, Davis Sahr 73, Nathan Barkan 79, Blake Helms 79, Zach Brown 83.

Boise (308) — Joe Gustavel 71, Quinn Haigwood 75, Jonas Habig 81, Ryan Slater 81, Ike Brownfield 83.

Rocky Mountain (313) — Jake Slocum 73, Cole Evarts 82, Gerek Eubank 78, Taylor Mortensen 80, Payton Jenkins 89.

Capital (355) — Harrison Bond 79, Josh Boettcher 91, Logan Lawrence 88, Ryan Hibbs 97, Caysen Anderson 103.

Skyview (372) — Jack Cook 84, Tyler Van De Wetering 80, Camden Chandler 98, Slater Groth 111, Dylan Campbell 110.

Borah (376) — Kooper Tharp 100, Seth Killworth 94, Lane Edwards 85, Brock Rossetti 97, Tyler Thompson 107.

Meridian (379) — Brett Littrell 79, RJ Beeson 105, Chris Craft 95, Kyle Thomas 115, Quentin Galitz 100.

Centennial (391) — Isaiah Eddins 83, Royal Madison 89, Trent Brown 98, Brady Turner 121, Garrett Cleverly WD.

Timberline (434) — Kye Nam 95, Jack Barrios 97, Jacoby Smith 124, Ryan Orth 118, Andrew Enrico 146.

4A DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

At River Birch, Star

Top individuals (all to state)

1. Alex Dykas, Bishop Kelly 74; 2. Skyler Cook, Kuna, 78; 3. Jadon Law, Ridgevue, 78; 4. Kobe Peterson, Ridgevue 78; 6. Devan Laprath, Middleton, 79; 7. Jacob Patterson, Emmett, 80; 8. Julien Harrington, Kuna, 80.

Team scores (Top 3 to state)

Ridgevue (323) — Jadon Law 78, Kenny Bonds 84, Logan Forrester 83, Alex Van Auker 85, Kobe Peterson 78.

Bishop Kelly (327) — Alex Dykas 74, Drake Para 87, Jeran Lofto 81, Trent Allenbaugh 85, Sky Burnett 88.

Emmett (333) — Jacob Patterson 80, Cade Heaton 87, Tyler Willis 79, Cael Farnsworth 87, Gavin Heath 91.

Kuna (337) — Skyler Cook 78, Julien Harrington 80, Jesse Hobson 89, Drew Thompson 90, Cade Randall 101.

Nampa (349) — Ryan Grove 88, Justin Radford 83, Grant Roberts 89, Ryan Lerdall 110, Ethan Higgins 89.

Middleton (359) — Devan Laprath 79, Hunter Mills 88, Ricky Martinez 94, Cooper Sexton 98, Bailey Taylor 105.

Vallivue (384) — Lucas Clapp 81, Max Villareal 89, Carson Urrutia 99, Allan Corral 115, Isiah Shaw 132.

Columbia (395) — Gavin McCulloch 92, Dillon Kellar 88, Micah Becker 94, Tayten Okelberry 121.

3A DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

At Rolling Hills, Weiser

Top Individuals (all to state)

1. Jake O’Neil, Fruitland, 70; 2. Daniel Uranga, Homedale, 74; 3. Jonas Bicknese, Fruitland, 74; 4. Lukas Rynearson, Fruitland, 77; 5. Anthony Vincent, Fruitland, 79.

Team scores (Top 2 to state)

Fruitland (300) — Jonas Bicknese 74, Jake O’Neil 70, Anthony Vincent 79, Lukas Rynearson 77, Tyler Teetzen 97.

Weiser (358) — Mikaid Wall 91, Abe Konvalin 91, Caden Cramer 85, Justin Estes 91, Chris Lee 91.

Homedale (359) — Daniel Uranga 74, Spenser Fisher 94, Garrett Elordi 93, Eli Heck 110, Jonas Farnivar 98.

Payette (376) — Corbin Parsons 80, Blake Reese 91, Cayden Barto 95, Roger Barbion 110, Ryan Haren 127.

Parma (489) — Kaden Khlar 110, Harley ZanZelf 113, Brian Dinius 121, Robert Muniz 145, Rion Forsberg 157.

GIRLS GOLF

5A DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

At RedHawk, Nampa

Competition starts at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

4A DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

At River Birch, Star

Top individuals (all to state)

1. Emalie Wood, Middleton, 81; 2. Sidney Johnson, Vallivue, 85; 3. Ava Defranco, Bishop Kelly, 87; 4. Davis Wagoner, Middleton, 93; 5. Meah Sessions, Kuna, 94; 6. Elizabeth Cole, Middleton, 94; 7. Maya Elliott, Ridgevue, 94.

Team scores (Top 3 to state)

Middleton (367) — Emalie Wood 81, Marin Short 99, Davis Wagoner 93, Elizabeth Cole 94, Jessica Charters 107.

Ridgevue (393) — Emily Elliott 95, Maya Elliott 94, Kelsey Elliott 98, Courtney Kearsley 106, Bailey Guthrie 118.

Kuna (396) — Stacey Warr 99, McKenna Culley 99, Jill Donerkiel 105, Mikayla Macaluso 104, Meah Sessions 94.

Bishop Kelly (412) — Ava Defranco 87, Brooke Benton 110, McKaylee Domecq 98, Hayley Harris 119, Cate Monahan 117.

Vallivue (424) — Sidney Johnson 85, Alexa Jamison 112, Grace Fish 104, Antonela Marquez 124, Hailey Sharpnes 123.

Nampa (470) — Selah Peterson 109, Elle Cleaver 118, Samantha Lumberas 133, Claire Garner 132, Audrah Radford 111.

Columbia (498) — Riley Gonzalez 120, Lexi Robertson 117, Sammy Wyne 135, Trina Suldan 126, Isabel Chopko 150.

3A DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT

At Rolling Hills, Weiser

Top individuals (all to state)

1. Sara Lundberg, Weiser, 80; 2. Tea Uranga, Homedale, 84; 3. Hannah Foss, Fruitland, 89; 4. Sydnee Reyes, Weiser, 89.

Team scores (Top 2 to state)

Weiser (374) — Sara Lundberg 80, Stella Beams 99, Sydnee Reyes 89, Faith Lee 106, Ciana Fuller 107.

Homedale (415) — Tea Uranga 84, Emma Parker 99, Shanlee Swallow 107, Ashlyn Miller 127, Brooke Pfost 125.

Payette (439) — Josi Gray 97, Hannah Johnson 117, Addie Gray 112, Paige Holcomb 113, Annika Ceja 127.

Fruitland (499) — Hannah Foss 89, Abbie Plaza 115, Tori Sandquist 157, Chanler O’Neil 138.

Parma (NS) — Sydney Sterling 98, Natasha Hutton 115, Mya Mosier 139.