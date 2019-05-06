Winners of the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (April 29-May 5)

Cardiac arrest, football and best friends: Vallivue senior reflects on past two years. After his cardiac arrest, Vallivue High School student Wyatt Schmidt had to give up football. But he and his best friend play baseball together. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After his cardiac arrest, Vallivue High School student Wyatt Schmidt had to give up football. But he and his best friend play baseball together.

Voting has closed. Here are this week’s winners.

▪ Baseball: Oliver Massie, Boise

▪ Softball: Sofia Aguilera, Wilder

▪ Boys track: Josh Nichols, North Star Charter

▪ Girls track: Jasmine Devers, Mountain View

▪ Tennis: Austin Swing, Middleton

▪ Golf: Joe Gustavel, Boise

You can see who won last week’s athlete of the week honors here.

BASEBALL

Oliver Massie, Boise: The senior threw a five-hit shutout to help the 10th-seeded Braves upset No. 3 Skyview 2-0 in the 5A District Three baseball tournament. Massie struck out 11 and walked just one batter.

Jonas Plew, Nampa: The Bulldogs earned a rare win in the first round of the 4A District Three baseball tournament thanks to a complete game from Plew. He struck out six and allowed five hits in a 5-0 shutout of Caldwell and also went 1-for-2 with an RBI at the plate.

Austin Bunn, Kuna: In three games last week, Bunn went 8-for-13 at the plate with a home run and nine RBIs. He also threw a complete game win in the first round of the district tournament, striking out seven with three earned runs and five hits in an 11-3 victory over Columbia.

Drew Deal, Homedale: In two games, Deal went 3-for-7 at the plate with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. He also pitched three innings in a 15-1, five-inning victory over Vale, Oregon, giving up two hits and one run while striking out six.

Garrett Bettleyon, Homedale: He provided punch at the plate as the Trojans fell to Fruitland and beat Vale. Bettleyon went 4-for-6 with a triple, home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Molly Thomas, Greenleaf: The senior pitched 17 innings over three games and totaled 17 strikeouts. She also helped her cause at the plate with six singles, two doubles and six RBIs.

Sofia Aguilera, Wilder: The sophomore went 5-for-7 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and three stolen bases. This is only her second year playing softball, and she has at least a .300 batting average in each of the last five games.

Megan Hostetler, Notus: The senior had a huge week for the Pirates, maintaining a 0.00 ERA over 14 innings with 30 strikeouts, including a no-hitter against Garden Valley. At the plate, Hostetler went 11-for-16 with 13 runs scored.

Kate Kukla, Eagle: She’s batting .387 this season and helped the Mustangs to an 11-1, five-inning win over Timberline by going 1-for-3 at the plate with three stolen bases.

Dazsha Zamora, Homedale: The sophomore spearheaded the Trojans’ 7-5 victory over Vale, Oregon, with a walkoff home run. Zamora finished 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs.

BOYS TRACK

Allamar Alexander, Columbia: He swept the 100 and 200 meters at the Moke Strong Invitational to help the Wildcats collect the team title. The senior also ran the anchor leg of the Wildcats’ 4x400 relay team, which finished third.

Nathan Green, Borah: The sophomore ran the fastest mile in the nation this season to win the event in 4 minutes, 7.84 seconds at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays in Portland, Oregon.

Jordan Goodwin, McCall-Donnelly: He recorded personal bests in the long jump and triple jump at the Mile High Invite in McCall. Goodwin, a junior, won the triple with a mark of 42 feet, 4.5 inches and took third in the long jump at 18-4.

Dayne Koch, Centennial: He improved his personal best discus throw by 10 feet with a toss of 164 feet, 6 inches to finish third at the Eagle Twilight meet, breaking a 15-year-old school record in the process.

Jarell Lucas, Rocky Mountain: The sophomore posted the top discus throw in the state this season with a mark of 172 feet, 11 inches to win the Eagle Twilight.

Josh Nichols, North Star Charter: The senior took first in the triple jump at the 1A WIC Championships with a distance of 45 feet, 10 inches, which is tops in the state this season.

GIRLS TRACK

Layce Lundy, New Plymouth: In her return from a foot injury, the junior won the 100-meter hurdles (16.78) and long jump (16-2.5) at the Pilgrim Invitational. She added a third-place finish in the triple jump (31-9) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (53.89).

Addie Wegener, Cascade: The sophomore competed in two meets last week, highlighted by a victory in the discus at the Mile High Invite with her throw of 93 feet, 9 inches, which was a personal best by 3 feet. She also improved her personal best in the shot put by 2 feet with a toss of 27 feet, 2.25 inches to take second at the Long Pin Championships. She topped off with a second PR in the discus at 94-4.5.

Lexy Halladay, Mountain View: The junior ran to victory in the elite mile at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays in Portland, Oregon. Halladay’s time of 4 minutes, 46.98 seconds is the fifth fastest in the nation this season.

Jasmine Devers, Mountain View: She swept the 100 and 200 meters and ran legs on the Mavericks’ winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays at the Eagle Twilight. The senior owns the fastest 100 (12.30) and 200 (25.10) times in the state this season.

Sophi Clay, McCall-Donnelly: The senior and team captain won the long jump (14-6.5) and triple jump (34-2.75) at McCall’s Mile High Invite, setting personal bests in each event.

Teija Fastabend, Centennial: The sophomore has shown steady improvement every time she’s run the 400 meters this season. Fastabend won the event at the Eagle Twilight in 58.48 seconds, which is the fifth fastest time in the state.

Emma Clark, Melba: She nearly won four golds at the Moke Strong Invitational, winning the pole vault (11-6), long jump (17-6) and triple jump (37-1) while finishing second in the 100 meters (12.80).

TENNIS

Sam Carillo, Eagle: Playing in his final home match as a senior, Carillo won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 boys singles against Rocky Mountain to improve to 8-1 this season.

Austin Swing, Middleton: The sophomore remains undefeated at the 4A level this season at No. 1 boys singles, adding wins over Columbia and Nampa last week.

GOLF

Jadon Law, Ridgevue: In “blistering wind” at TimberStone Golf Course in Caldwell, the junior recorded a round of 82 to help the Warhawks finish sixth as a team at the Jack Jones Invite.

Maddie Cudworth, Timberline: She finished atop the leaderboard on the girls side at the Jack Jones Invite with a round of 79 at TimberStone Golf Course in Caldwell.

Joe Gustavel, Boise: In a scorecard playoff, he claimed first in the Jack Jones Invite with a score of 71 at TimberStone Golf Course in Caldwell.

Jake O’Neil, Fruitland: He won a 3A SRV match at Rolling Hills in Weiser with a nine-hole score of 37, helping the Grizzlies to a team title as well.

Sara Lundberg, Weiser: She won a 3A SRV match at Rolling Hills in Weiser with a nine-hole round of 40 as the Wolverines also won the team title.

