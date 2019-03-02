Varsity Extra

An even dozen: Idaho’s top boys basketball program wins its 12th state championship

By Michael Lycklama

March 02, 2019 09:42 PM

Borah junior Austin Bolt steals a Madison pass during the 5A boys basketball state championship game Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Idaho’s top boys basketball program added another championship to its mantle Saturday.

Borah held off a late Madison charge for a 62-50 win in the 5A state championship game at the Ford Idaho Center. The title adds a 12th championship trophy to the Lions’ trophy case, a state record.

Senior point guard Ellis Magnuson led Borah (24-3) with 22 points and six assists. Austin Bolt added eight points and 14 rebounds, and Isaac Dewberry and Kyler Castro each scored nine points.

4A: IDAHO FALLS KNOCKS OFF THREE-TIME CHAMP

Idaho Falls entered the state tournament with few, if any, outside expectations. But the Tigers (20-5) upset three-time state champ Preston 66-57 in overtime to win its first state title since 1988 and 11th overall.

It was also Idaho Falls’ first tournament trophy of any kind since 1999.

“We wanted this matchup,” Idaho Falls senior guard Kalvin Bowen said. “We knew we could dethrone them.”

Preston (24-3) trailed the entire second half and fell down by as many as nine points in the third quarter. But the Indians rallied to force overtime.

Bowen iced the game from there, scoring 11 of his game-high 23 points in overtime. Bowen got to the rim at will, sinking 13-of-17 free throws, including 8-of-10 in overtime. He also set a 4A state tournament record by making 28 free throws.

Idaho Falls dominated the boards, outrebounding Preston 43-24. Paul Wilson, a 6-10 senior, led the way inside, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Braxton Ball, a 6-6 senior, added eight points and 12 rebounds.

