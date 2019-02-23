At 169-0, four-time state champ earns spot among Idaho’s all-time great wrestlers

Any debate is over. Post Falls senior Ridge Lovett will go down as one of the greatest high school wrestlers in Idaho history.
The Nebraska signee capped his undefeated career with a 2-1 victory over Centennial’s Ryan Wilson on Saturday at Pocatello’s Holt Arena. The 5A 145-pound championship gave Lovett his fourth consecutive state title and boosted his career record to 169-0, making him just the fourth Idaho wrestler to finish his career in Idaho’s highest classification undefeated.
“It’s just amazing to be in there with those guys,” Lovett said. “It’s just a dream come true.”
Lovett moved up in weight classes to 145 pounds to chase Wilson, whom he traveled with to the Fargo national championships last year. The Centennial senior gave Lovett one of his toughest matches to date, holding a 1-0 lead entering the third round.
But Lovett scored an escape in the third round, then earned the deciding point when Wilson was called for stalling after the two tangled and tumbled off the mat.
“That’s just how I wrestle,” Lovett said. “I’ve pushed kids to get called for stalling since I was a freshman, getting them in two-on-ones, getting them on the edge and shooting them off the mat.”
Idaho’s three other undefeated wrestlers include some of the state’s wrestling royalty. Marsh Valley’s Monte Lish finished 76-0 in 1967. Former Boise State coach Chris Owens, a multiple-time All-American with Oklahoma State, went 123-0 at Idaho Falls before graduating in 1988. And Sandpoint’s Jared Lawrence, an NCAA champion at Minnesota and Olympic trial runner-up in 2004, finished 133-0 in 1998.
“It remains to be seen what he does down the line, but that’s the company you’re with,” Post Falls coach Pete Reardon said. “It’s just an amazing accomplishment.”
The undefeated career adds another accomplishment to a mile-long list for Lovett. The son of a former Lakeland state champ won his first national club triple crown in the fourth grade by sweeping the freestyle, folkstyle and greco national championships. He entered his senior season with 11 national titles under his belt and an appearance with the U.S. national team at the greco world championships in 2017 in Greece.
He’s the third wrestler to win four titles at the Rollie Lane Invite, the state’s largest and toughest tournament. Saturday’s win made him the 26th in state history, and eighth in 5A, to win four state titles. And his career is far from over.
The nation’s third-ranked wrestler at 138 pounds, according to FloWrestling, will wrestle for No. 7-ranked Nebraska next year free of the pressure of an undefeated career.
“He dealt with the stress in a great way,” Reardon said. “It bugged him. I know it did. I haven’t talked to him a lot about it because I didn’t want to make it worse. But I know that in the back of his mind, that streak was there. Anybody who says it wouldn’t be in that position is a liar.”
