149-0 and counting: Idaho wrestler moving up the list of the state’s all-time greats

Ridge Lovett of Post Falls works on Zachary Mauras from Crook County, Ore. during the 132-pound championship match in at Rollie Lane Invitational Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa. Lovett pinned Mauras to win the title. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com