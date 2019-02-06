Idaho Vandals

Brothers transfer to Idaho football team from Boise State

By Chadd Cripe

February 06, 2019

Former Boise State football players Kayode and Mujeeb Rufai joined the Idaho Vandals on Wednesday as part of their 2019 signing class.

Kayode will be eligible to play this year as a redshirt junior because he’s dropping down to the Football Championship Subdivision. He was a scholarship defensive lineman at Boise State, where he appeared in 19 games and made 18 tackles.

Mujeeb, a safety, will be a redshirt freshman. He was a walk-on at Boise State in 2018.

The Rufais are among 10 players who have signed with Idaho on Wednesday, adding to the group that signed in December.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.

