College of Idaho, Northwest Nazarene need double OT to decide first round of Mayors’ Cup

The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team fought back from as much as a 19-point deficit in the first half to force overtime, but the College of Idaho eventually prevailed in a double-overtime affair Tuesday night at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The Yotes made a pair of 3-pointers in the second overtime to defeat the Nighthawks 86-82 in the first round of the United Heritage Mayors’ Cup. The teams meet again on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Johnson Sports Center in Nampa.
It was only the third double-overtime game in the history of the series, which dates back to 1933.
The game was tied at 67-67 through regulation and 78-78 after the first five-minute overtime.
Five C of I players scored in double digits, led by Rocky Mountain High grad Nate Bruneel with 18 points and Centennial alum Talon Pinckney with 15 points.
NNU was led by Adonis Arms with a game-best 28 points and 11 rebounds.
This story will be updated.
