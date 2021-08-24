Idaho ties in the NFL: Boise State, Idaho alums score TDs in second week of preseason

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III, far left, walks past as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, center, and wide receiver Simi Fehoko celebrate Wilson’s touchdown catch in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. AP

Heading into the third and final week of the preseason, there are 30 players with Idaho ties on NFL rosters.

There are 20 former Boise State players vying for roster spots, and two of them scored touchdowns in Week 2 of the preseason: Denver quarterback Brett Rypien and Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Former University of Idaho standout Jeff Cotton scored his first NFL touchdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. Cotton is one of five Vandal alums currently in the NFL.

Seven players who cut their teeth in the Idaho high school ranks have appeared in preseason action, including three graduates of Highland High in Pocatello. Former Ram Taysom Hill is battling Jameis Winston for the New Orleans Saints’ starting QB job.

All 32 NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 players by 2 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Below is a look at how players with Gem State ties performed during Week 2 of preseason action:

BOISE STATE

TE, John Bates, No. 87 Washington Football Team: Was on the field for just over half of Washington’s offensive plays and played on special teams. He was targeted once but did not record a catch.

G, Ezra Cleveland, No. 72 Minnesota Vikings: Started at left guard and played 15 snaps while also appearing on special teams.

CB, Dont’e Deayon, No. 21 Los Angeles Rams: Did not play in the Rams’ 17-16 loss to Las Vegas.

OL, Marcus Henry, No. 53 Arizona Cardinals: Came off the bench and played 35 snaps at center.

WR, John Hightower, No. 82 Philadelphia Eagles: Came off the bench and returned one kickoff for 18 yards. He was on the field for 13 offensive snaps and five special teams series.

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys: Did not play in the Cowboys’ 20-14 loss to Houston.

OT, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Washington Football Team: Started at left tackle in Washington’s 17-13 win over Cincinnati.

RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings: Started at running back but did not register a carry. He did catch two passes for 16 yards.

RB, Jeremy McNichols, No. 28 Tennessee Titans: Started at running back and totaled five carries for minus-9 yards and caught two passes for 8 yards.

New York Giants defensive tackle David Moa celebrates in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Moa, a Boise State product, racked up six tackles. David Dermer AP

DT, David Moa, No. 96 New York Giants: Started at defensive tackle, and racked up six total tackles and a forced fumble. Moa was on the field for 72% of the Giants’ defensive snaps and appeared on special teams.

G, John Molchon, No. 75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Did not play in the Bucs’ 34-3 loss to Tennessee.

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers: Started at center and played seven snaps in the Panthers’ 20-3 loss to Baltimore.

WR, A.J. Richardson, No. 83 Arizona Cardinals: Caught two passes for 21 yards, including a long of 13 yards. He was on the field for 23 offensive snaps and one special teams series.

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien hugs head coach Vic Fangio after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. The Broncos won 30-3. John Froschauer AP

QB, Brett Rypien, No. 4 Denver Broncos: Took over at QB for the Broncos in the fourth quarter and played 12 snaps in a 30-3 win over Seattle. Rypien went 3-for-3 passing for 31 yards, highlighted by an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Shaun Beyer. He finished with a QB rating of 149.3, which was higher than teammates Drew Lock (79.5) and Teddy Bridgewater (136.7).

S, Darian Thompson, No. 23 Dallas Cowboys: Played 17 snaps at free safety and totaled two tackles, including a sack for an 8-yard loss, and a quarterback hurry.

ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 51 Arizona Cardinals: Participated in 37 defensive snaps and 12 special teams series. Finished with two tackles.

LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys: Shared the lead for most tackles (four) in the Cowboys’ 20-14 loss to the Texans despite playing only 12 snaps.

DE, Curtis Weaver, No. 59 Cleveland Browns: Played 32 snaps at defensive end and was credited with one quarterback hurry. Weaver also played on special teams.

CB, Avery Williams, No. 35 Atlanta Falcons: Returned three kickoffs for 79 yards, including a long of 28 yards, for an average of 26.3 yards per return. Williams also played 12 defensive snaps, recording one tackle.

WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 1 Dallas Cowboys: Caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cooper Rush with 1:48 remaining in the second quarter. Wilson was targeted three times and caught all three passes, for 22 yards.

IDAHO

WR, Jeff Cotton, No. 35 Jacksonville Jaguars: Caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Beathard with 5:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. Cotton caught four passes in all for 50 yards, with a long of 37.

G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins: Started at right tackle and played 23 snaps in the Dolphins’ 37-17 win over Atlanta.

LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints: Appeared on defense and special teams, making two total tackles.

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 95 Seattle Seahawks: Did not play in the Seahawks’ 30-3 loss to Denver.

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants: Came off the bench to play fullback, and had two carries for 16 yards and caught one pass for 7 yards. Penny also had a tackle on special teams.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, a Highland High graduate, drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Derick Hingle AP

HIGH SCHOOLS

DE, Porter Gustin (Emmett High), No. 94 Cleveland Browns: Did not play in the Browns’ 17-13 win over the N.Y. Giants.

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints: Took over at quarterback near the end of the first quarter, completing 11-of-20 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown. Hill tossed a 14-yard TD pass to receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey with 1:27 to go in the third quarter of the Saints’ 23-21 win over Jacksonville.

OL, Tristen Hoge (Highland High), No. 64 New York Jets: Rotated in at guard and played 22 snaps in the Jets’ 23-14 win over Green Bay.

DT, Tommy Togiai (Highland High), No. 93 Cleveland Browns: Came off the bench and played 28 snaps at nose tackle, recording one tackle.

DL, Jonah Williams (Rocky Mountain High), No. 92 Los Angeles Rams: Came off the bench for 24 plays at defensive end and four on special teams. Williams contributed two total tackles, including half a sack, and two QB hurries.

NOTES: DE Tyrone Crawford (Boise State), TE Josh Hill (Idaho State) and OG Mike Iupati (Idaho) all retired after the 2020 season. ... LB Kamalei Correa (Boise State), QB Ryan Finley (Boise State), CB Jamar Taylor (Boise State) and DE Billy Winn (Boise State) are currently free agents. ... Linebacker Christian Elliss (Idaho) was cut Monday by the Minnesota Vikings.