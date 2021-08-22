How do Boise State starting QB Bachmeier’s first two seasons compare to Moore, Rypien?

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier didn’t have to wait long after Friday’s scrimmage to find out that he won the starting job for the third year in a row.

Broncos football coach Andy Avalos pulled him into his office and delivered the news a few hours after the game, Bachmeier said Sunday, adding that he and offensive coordinator Tim Plough spoke shortly thereafter.

“Man, it’s such a great honor,” Bachmeier told reporters. “I just want to let Bronco Nation know I’m going to do whatever I can for this team. I love this team so much. I love this university, and I’m so excited for this year.”

Bachmeier is 11-2 as the starter the past two seasons. He missed six games because of injuries in 2019 and two last season after contracting COVID-19, but he also helped the Broncos win the 2019 Mountain West title and make it back to the championship game last year.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior has had to earn the job in fall camp all three years. In 2019, he beat out former Bronco Chase Cord, who medically retired earlier this year. Bachmeier beat out USC transfer Jack Sears the past two years.

The competition was close until Sears suffered a leg injury before the team’s first scrimmage and reaggravated it last week, according to Avalos and Plough. Sears was gracious when he got the news on Friday, Bachmeier said.

“He came up to me and hugged it out with me, and for him to do that, that’s a gentleman right there,” Bachmeier said. “He’s someone who has mentored me for a long time, and for him to do that was huge.”

The quarterbacks have a relationship that dates back to the summer before Bachmeier’s freshman year at Murrieta Valley High in California. He was a four-year starter for the Nighthawks, and his 156 career passing touchdowns broke a CIF Southern Section record, previously held by former Mater Dei quarterback JT Daniels, who went on to play at USC before transferring to Georgia.

Stacking up against the greats

Bachmeier is joining an elite group of quarterbacks who have been three-year starters at Boise State, which includes Ryan Dinwiddie (2001-2003) and Jared Zabransky (2004-06). Kellen Moore (2008-11) and Brett Rypien (2015-18) were both four-year starters.

Bachmeier is well aware of the history at the position, but he’s not thinking about where he’ll end up among the greatest quarterbacks to play at Boise State. He’s thinking about the Broncos’ season opener on Sept. 2 at UCF (5 p.m. MT, ESPN).

“Those are guys that are legends here, and I try to carry on the tradition and culture of quarterback at Boise State every single day,” Bachmeier said. “I’m just focused on today, tomorrow and UCF. I want to go the distance this year, and it starts with today.”

Moore and Rypien are two of the most successful quarterbacks in Boise State history. In many ways, they are the Broncos’ barometer of success at the position. So, here’s a look at how their first two seasons as the starter compare to Bachmeier’s and how much growth they showed in year three.

Reminder: Bachmeier missed six games in 2019 and two games last season, which was shorted to seven games because of COVID-19.

Bachmeier

2019: 7-1 in games he started and helped the team win the Mountain West championship. Passing stats: 137-of-219, 1,879 yards, 9 TDs, 6 interceptions, 234.8 yards per game, 142.7 QB rating.

2020: 4-1 in games he started, including the conference title game, which the Broncos lost to San Jose State. Passing stats: 96-of-156, 1,150 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT, 230 ypg, 133.6 QB rating.

Moore

2008: Started all 13 games and led the team to a 12-1 record and the Western Athletic Conference title. Passing stats: 281-of-405, 3,486 yards, 25 TD, 10 INT, 268.1 ypg, 157.1 QB rating.

2009: Started all 14 games and led the team to a 14-0 record and another WAC title. Passing stats: 277-of-431, 3,536 yards, 39 TD, 3 INT, 252.5 ypg, 161.7 QB rating.

2010: Started all 13 games and led the team to a 12-1 record and a third straight WAC title. Passing stats: 273-of-383, 3,845 yards, 35 TD, 6 INT, 295.7 ypg, 182.6 QB rating.

Rypien

2015: Started 10 games and led the team to a 9-4 record. Passing stats: 273-of-429, 3,353 yards, 20 TD, 8 INT, 304.8 ypg, 140.94 QB rating.

2016: Started all 13 games and led the team to a 10-3 record. Passing stats: 244-of-294, 3,646 yards, 24 TD, 8 INT, 280.5 ypg, 155.7 QB rating.

2017: Started 13 games and led the team to a 11-3 record and a Mountain West championship. Passing stats: 218-of-348, 2,877, 16 TD, 6 INT, 221.3 ypg, 143.8 QB rating.

Key takeaways from scrimmage No. 2

Boise State held its final scrimmage of the preseason on Friday. On Sunday, the Broncos closed fall camp with a team tradition: a hike up Table Rock in Boise. The scrimmage was closed to the media, but here are some of the highlights, according to coaches and players.

▪ The offense connected on nine explosive plays during the game, four of which came from the running game and accounted for 60 yards, according to Avalos. There were also five passing plays that accounted for 137 yards.

▪ Avalos said the offense won the line of scrimmage and ran the ball the best it has in live situations.

▪ CT Thomas made some impressive catches on deep passes, Bachmeier said.

▪ Bachmeier said he was also impressed with former junior college running back Taequan Tyler’s explosiveness. Tyler missed last season with an Achilles tendon injury, and he was held out of the spring game while still rehabbing.

▪ The defense held strong in the red zone and limited the offense to a field goal. It also responded with a takeaway after the offense connected on an explosive play, Avalos said. The defense forced four turnovers and blocked a field goal.