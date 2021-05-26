Boise State will play 2 road games on network TV, and the kickoff times may surprise you

Boise State safety JL Skinner celebrates with nickel Kekaula Kaniho last season during the Broncos’ 17-9 win at Wyoming.

The Boise State football team will play at least two Mountain West games on network television this fall, and they both kick off early in the day.

The Mountain West released its 2021 CBS Sports television package Wednesday, and two of the Broncos’ road games will air on CBS: at Utah State (Sept. 25) and the regular-season finale at San Diego State, which has been moved to Friday, Nov. 26. The games begin at 10 a.m. Mountain. That means the San Diego State game will kick off at 9 a.m. Pacific.

Boise State’s games at Colorado State (Oct. 30) and at Fresno State (Nov. 6) will kick off at 5 p.m. and air on CBS Sports Network.

The FOX Sports Mountain West TV schedule, which will include the Broncos’ six home games, is expected to be announced Thursday. ESPN is also expected to release its slate of week one games Thursday, including Boise State’s season opener at UCF, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 4.

Boise State’s 2021 schedule was released in March.

The Broncos went 5-2 last fall in a season that was shortened because of COVID-19. They were scheduled to play eight regular-season games, but a home contest against San Jose State and a road game at UNLV were canceled because of the virus.

Boise State got another shot at San Jose State in the Mountain West championship game and came up short, 34-20. It was the Broncos’ fourth straight trip to the conference title game. They won it in 2017 and 2019.

The Broncos should be a favorite to make it back to the title game this year, but they’re going to have some competition.

Most of San Jose State’s seniors took the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year of eligibility and decided to return to defend their first Mountain West title in program history. That includes quarterback Nick Starkel and most of the starters on a defense that gave up just 19.9 points a game last fall, but the Spartans have to replace top wide receivers Tre Walker and Bailey Gaither, who both signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Nevada also looks like it’s going to put a potent offense on the field again this season. The Wolf Pack is returning one of the conference’s top quarterbacks in Carson Strong and two of its top wide receivers in Romeo Doubs and Elijah Cooks, and they added Washington transfer Marquis Spiker to the receiver corps. He is one of eight Division I transfers to join the team this offseason.