Boise State will open its 2021 home schedule vs UTEP, end season at San Diego State

The Boise State football team’s 2021 season opener is scheduled for Sept. 11 against UTEP. The following week, the Broncos welcome Oklahoma State to Albertsons Stadium.

Those are two of six home games on the Broncos’ 2021 schedule, which was released Friday afternoon. All dates are subject to change, and kickoff time and TV broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The home opener will mark Boise State’s sixth all-time meeting against UTEP, but its first since 2004 — a game the Broncos won 47-31 at UTEP.

The following week’s game will be the Broncos second all-time meeting against Oklahoma State. The first was in 2018, and Boise State lost 44-21 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The rest of the Broncos’ non-conference schedule includes the season opener at UCF on Sept. 4 and their annual rivalry game at BYU on Oct. 9. Boise State has lost its past two games against the Cougars, including last season’s 51-17 setback in Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos open Mountain West play Sept. 25 at Utah State. Their conference road games also include Colorado State (Oct. 30), Fresno State (Nov. 6) and San Diego State (Nov. 27).

The regular season finale against the Aztecs will be the first meeting between Boise State and San Diego State since Oct. 6, 2018 — a game the Broncos lost 19-13 at home.

Boise State is scheduled to host conference opponents Nevada (Oct. 2), Air Force (Oct. 16), Wyoming (Nov. 13) and New Mexico (Nov. 20). The Broncos are 9-1 all-time against the Lobos, and they haven’t played since 2018.

Boise State went 5-2 overall and finished the regular season 5-0 against Mountain West teams. The Broncos played in the conference championship game for the fourth year in a row last fall only to lose to San Jose State on a neutral field in Las Vegas.

The 2021 Mountain West championship game is scheduled for Dec. 4 at a sight that has yet to be determined.

The release of the schedule represents the first phase of the schedule process. The Mountain West’s national TV partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now begin a selection procedure, which will include shifting some games to Thursday or Friday.

Boise State enters the 2021 season on a streak of 23-consecutive winning seasons (1998-2020), which is tied with Michigan for the 14th-longest such streak in Football Bowl Subdivision history.

Boise State’s 2021 schedule

Sept. 4 - at UCF

Sept. 11 – vs. UTEP

Sept. 18 – vs. Oklahoma State

Sept. 25 - at Utah State

Oct. 2 – vs. Nevada

Oct. 9 - at BYU

Oct. 16 – vs Air Force

Oct. 23 – Bye

Oct. 30 - at Colorado State

Nov. 6 - at Fresno State

Nov. 13 – vs. Wyoming

Nov. 20 – vs. New Mexico

Nov. 27 - at San Diego State