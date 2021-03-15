Former Boise State coach Harsin signs 6-year deal at Auburn that more than doubles salary

Former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin holds an Auburn football jersey with Athletic Director Allen Greene during a press conference welcoming Harsin as the Tigers’ new head football coach on Dec. 24 at Auburn. courtesy video image

Former Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin’s six-year contract at Auburn will pay him $5 million is his first year, and he’ll get a $100,000 raise every year, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

Auburn released the details of Harsin’s contract to multiple news outlets on Monday. The deal runs through Dec. 26, 2026, and it includes a $100,000 bonus for winning the SEC West title and $250,000 for an SEC championship.

He’ll earn $200,000 for every New Year’s Six bowl appearance, $400,000 for reaching the national championship game and $800,000 for winning it. Auburn last won a national title in 2010.

Harsin was scheduled to make $1.85 million at Boise State in 2020 before members of the athletic department were hit with furloughs and salary reductions last summer because of COVID-19.

He left his alma mater Dec. 22 to replace Gus Malzahn at Auburn. A former quarterback for the Broncos, Harsin went 69-19 as their head coach while leading them to four straight Mountain West championship games and an appearance in the AP Top 25 every year.

If Auburn fires him without cause, the school will owe the coach 70% of his remaining salary. If Harsin leaves before the end of the contract, he would owe the school $7 million, if he left in the first year. That drops to $5 million if he leaves in the second year, $3 million in the third, $2 million in the fourth and $1 million in the fifth.

Auburn also released the salaries of several former Boise State assistant coaches who followed Harsin. The contracts were obtained through an open records request by Al.com.

Former Boise State strength and conditioning coach Jeff Pittman will make $400,000. He was scheduled to make $185,000 last year at Boise State.

Former Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding will make $500,000 a year as Auburn’s inside linebackers coach. He was the second-highest-paid assistant coach in the Mountain West last year at $349,999.

Former Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell also signed a two-year deal, and he’ll make $350,000 a year as Auburn’s tight ends coach. He was scheduled to make $275,000 last year at Boise State.

Broncos take ninth at cross country championships

Boise State’s women’s cross country team finished ninth at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships on Monday.

This is the Broncos’ third time finishing in the top 10 at nationals and the third-highest finish in program history behind only the back-to-back sixth-place efforts in 2017 and 2018.

Graduate student Tyler Beling paced the Broncos, finishing No. 39 and earning her first All-America honor. Senior Olivia Johnson earned the best finish of her career at nationals, crossing the finish line 52nd in a field of 256 runners.