Boise State Football

University of Idaho won’t travel to Northern Arizona this weekend, game to be rescheduled

Idaho head coach Paul Petrino and his Vandals were ranked No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS National Poll before Saturday’s loss to UC Davis.
Idaho head coach Paul Petrino and his Vandals were ranked No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS National Poll before Saturday’s loss to UC Davis. Barry Reeger AP

The University of Idaho football team’s game scheduled for Saturday at Northern Arizona has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Vandals program, the school announced Monday night.

Both schools and the Big Sky Conference are working to reschedule the game, according to Monday’s press release.

The Vandals (1-1) opened the season Feb. 27 with a win over Eastern Washington. They were ranked No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS National Poll heading into last weekend’s home game against UC Davis, but the Vandals came up short, 27-17.

Idaho is scheduled to be off next weekend before hosting Southern Utah on March 27.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Ron Counts
Ron Counts
Ron Counts is the Boise State beat writer for the Idaho Statesman. He’s a Virginia native and spent that past three years covering University of Virginia.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service