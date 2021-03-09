Five position battles to watch as Boise State opens spring football practice

BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney catches a pass in front of Boise State cornerback Markel Reed last season at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State football team is scheduled to open spring practice Friday, and the Broncos are not lacking in experience on either side of the ball.

Unlike last year, when they had to rebuild their offensive and defensive lines, the Broncos return nine starters on both sides of the ball, as well as a handful of players who started games last fall because of injuries or COVID-19 illnesses and protocol.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t starting jobs up for grabs, though.

Before the season opener on Sept. 4 at UCF, new Boise State coach Andy Avalos and his staff have to find two new starting cornerbacks, and replacements for two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year Avery Williams and veteran tight end John Bates.

Here’s a look at five position battles to keep an eye on as spring practice begins.

Cornerback

Jalen Walker and Avery Williams didn’t rack up a lot of interceptions during their careers — just five between them — but both were savvy veterans and solid tacklers. Walker was No. 2 on the team last season with 41 tackles and ranked No. 5 in 2019 with 53.

Next in line

Markel Reed, So., 6-0, 182, Temple, Texas — After waiting his turn and serving as the top backup to Walker and Williams the past couple of seasons, Reed is probably the safest bet among a very young group of cornerbacks to trot onto the field with the starters Sept. 4 in Orlando, Florida. The former three-star recruit appeared in all seven games last fall and racked up a career-high six tackles at Air Force.

Caleb Biggers, Jr., 5-11, 195, Baltimore, Maryland (Bowling Green) — Biggers is kind of jumping the line, but the transfer from Bowling Green comes in with so much experience (19 career starts) that it’s hard to imagine he won’t be at the front of the pack. He finished fourth on the team at Bowling Green last fall with 26 tackles.

Players to watch

Tyric LeBeauf, R-So., 6-2, 181, Long Beach, California — One of the veterans in the cornerbacks room, LeBeauf snagged his first career interception late in the fourth quarter of last season’s opener against Utah State.

Jonathan Earl, Jr., 6-2, 190, Concord, North Carolina — Earl joined the team last year after transferring from Golden West College in California, but he didn’t see any playing time. He was a wide receiver during his first season at Golden West and transitioned to cornerback in 2019.

Donovan Clark, Fr., 6-2, 182, Tacoma, Washington — Clark was one of seven defensive backs the Broncos signed in their 2020 recruiting class. They also added three this year, including Biggers. Clark was the No. 15 recruit in Washington last year, according to 247Sports, and he has the size to compete with bigger receivers on the outside.

Boise State junior wide receiver Khalil Shakir posted another big game Saturday at Wyoming. Boise State Athletics

Kick/punt returner

The toughest shoes the Broncos have to fill this season are those of Williams. He was the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year and one of the most dynamic kick and punt return specialists in the country the past two seasons. He’s leaving Boise State with nine career special teams touchdowns after he declared for the NFL Draft in December.

Next in line

Khalil Shakir, Jr, 6-0, 190, Murrieta, California — Shakir already does a little bit of everything for the Broncos, and he’s one of the most explosive players on the team. The fact that he is so valuable might be a reason not to risk him getting injured on a return, but new special teams coordinator Stacy Collins said in January that he wants the best players on the team involved in that aspect of the game. Shakir is the only player on the roster who has returned both kicks and punts in his career.

CT Thomas, Sr., 5-8, 175, Lancaster, Texas — Thomas has returned just one kickoff in his career, but he has the speed and elusiveness to be dangerous in that role.

Players to watch

LaTrell Caples, Fr., 6-1, 190, Lancaster, Texas — The downside to Williams’ dominance over the past couple of years is that there aren’t many other players on the roster left who have seen live reps as a kick or punt returner. Based on the big-play ability he showed as a receiver and return specialist in high school, Caples is a name to watch as the Broncos look for their next special teams ace.

Kaden Dudley, Fr., 5-11, 190, Monument, Colorado — Dudley is a versatile incoming freshman who played safety, running back and wide receiver, and returned punts and kicks at Palmer Ridge High in Colorado.

Boise State tight end Riley Smith (3) gets tackled by the BYU defense during the game against BYU at Albertsons Stadium. BYU defeated Boise State 51-17 Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman

Tight end

John Bates was a mainstay in the Broncos’ offense since 2017, and while he didn’t see a lot of passes come his way, Boise State tight ends coach Kent Riddle called him one of the best blocking tight ends he’s ever coached.

Next in line

Riley Smith, R-So., 6-4, 225, St. Augustine, Florida — Bates missed the final two games of last season, which gave Boise State fans a glimpse at the future. Smith, a former high school quarterback, started both games and caught four passes for 58 yards in the Mountain West championship game against San Jose State.

Tyneil Hopper, R-So., 6-2, 238, Roswell, Georgia — Hopper also started the final two games of last season, but he didn’t see as many passes come his way. The former three-star recruit, who was rated No. 11 nationally at his position by ESPN, is an explosive athlete, according to Riddle, but he’s been slowed by injuries the past two seasons.

Players to watch

Austin Bolt, Fr., 6-3, 200, Boise — An explosive athlete who played quarterback his final year at Borah High, Bolt was the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year and the No. 3-ranked recruit in the state last year, according to 247Sports.

Russell Corrigan, Fr., 6-3, 246, Hutchinson, Minnesota — Also a member of the Broncos’ 2020 recruiting class, Corrigan has the size to step in and help fill Bates’ shoes as a blocker. He was a three-star recruit and the No. 15 prospect in Minnesota last year, according to 247Sports.

Graduate transfer Uzo Osuji is competing to start at right tackle this season. Courtesy Boise State

Right tackle

Right tackle may be the only spot on the offensive line up for grabs this spring. John Ojuwku (LT), Garrett Curran (LG), Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez (C) and Jake Stetz (RG) are all back this season. Former right tackle Nick Crabtree is the lone starter the Broncos have to replace after he announced in December that he was stepping away from football instead of taking the NCAA up on its offer of an extra year of eligibility.

Next in line

Uzo Osuji, R-Sr., 6-8, 297, Coppell, Texas — Osuji joined the Broncos last summer after transferring from Rice. He appeared in every game last season and started the Broncos’ win at Hawaii. At Rice, he played both right and left tackle.

Garrett Curran, R-So., 6-5, 304, El Cajon, California — Curran started all seven games last season at left guard and emerged as one of the Broncos’ better run blockers, but he also has experience at tackle. He made his first career start at right tackle against Portland State in 2019. Especially with veteran interior linemen Donte Harrington and Dallas Holliday also on the roster, Curran could be an option to move over to replace Crabtree.

Players to watch

Ben Dooley, R-Fr., 6-5, 315, Fallon, Nevada — Dooley has seen time in practice at tackle and guard the past two seasons, and he switched over to the defensive line for the Colorado State game last fall because injuries and COVID-19 left the Broncos with dangerously few players at the position.

Riden Leong, 6-3, 311, Waimanalo, Hawaii — Leong joined the Broncos last summer after transferring from Orange Coast College in California, but he didn’t see any action last fall. He played both guard and tackle in high school and started at left tackle at Orange Coast.

Boise State STUD Demitri Washington (38) tackles Utah State running back Jaylen Warren (20) during the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 42-13. Saturday October, 24, 2020. Kyle Green For The Idaho Statesman

STUD

Boise State is still searching for a consistent, dynamic pass rusher to replace former STUD Curtis Weaver, who led the Mountain West with 13.5 sacks in 2019. The Broncos are also in search of a replacement for Sam Whitney, who started at the hybrid position last fall until suffering a season-ending injury at Hawaii. He is not one of eight seniors back this season for the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA.

Next in line

Isaiah Bagnah, R-Fr., 6-4, 244, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada — With Whitney out, Bagnah started the final two games last season and proved to be disruptive, racking up three sacks.

Casey Kline, R-Fr, 6-4, 241, Brawley, California — Kline signed with the Broncos in 2019 as a four-star recruit and the No. 20 rated outside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports. He appeared in four games last season but finished with just one tackle.

Players to watch

Demitri Washington, R-So., 6-3, 272, Solana Beach, California — Most expected Washington to fill Weaver’s shoes last season, but he moved to defensive end during fall camp and was lost for the season after suffering a knee injury at Air Force. He won’t take part in spring practice, according to Avalos, but he has the size and athleticism to play on the edge if he rejoins the STUDS when he’s healthy.