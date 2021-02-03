Signing day: Get to know the latest additions to Boise State’s 2021 recruiting class

The Boise State football team will put the finishing touches on its 2021 recruiting class today on national signing day.

The Broncos signed 15 recruits on early signing day in December, including quarterback Taylen Green and wide receivers Eric McAlister, Jalen Richmond and Kaden Dudley. The class currently ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West behind San Diego State, according to 247Sports.

There isn’t likely to be much action today for the Broncos, who are only expecting about five national letters of intent to roll in. One will come from Idaho native Ben Ford — a quarterback at Eagle High School, who verbally committed Tuesday.

The Broncos are also hoping to get one from offensive lineman Jason White, who was one of two verbally committed recruits that didn’t sign on early signing day. The other was running back Eli Sanders, who reopened his recruitment in December and eventually committed to Iowa State.

Here’s a look at the latest additions to Boise State’s 2021 class.

Eagle quarterback Ben Ford was picked as Idaho’s 5A player of the year. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

WR Ben Ford, 5-11, 190, Eagle (Idaho) High

A dual-threat quarterback at Eagle High, Ford is joining the Broncos as a slot receiver. He didn’t get an offer from Boise State until new head coach Andy Avalos got to town, and he’s one of only two FBS commits in Idaho. He’s a two-star prospect (three-star composite) and the No. 12 overall recruit in the state, according to 247Sports, and he also has scholarship offers from Army, Idaho and Idaho State.

Ford was named 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year in 2020 after racking up 2,033 total yards and 26 touchdowns in eight games. He threw for 977 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions and ran for 1,056 yards and 12 scores.

The former Washington baseball commit possesses elite speed (4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash), but Boise State fans will have to wait at least a year to see him on the field. Ford told the Statesman on Tuesday that he will grayshirt this year to help alleviate some of the roster concerns caused by the NCAA’s offer of an extra year of eligibility, which was extended because of how COVID-19 affected the 2020 season.