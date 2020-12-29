Avalos has had ‘no formal interaction’ with Boise State; Williams earns more accolades

Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos admitted he still has a soft spot for Boise State Tuesday during a press conference for the Fiesta Bowl, but he said he’s had no formal interaction with the school about its football coach vacancy.

“That’s my alma mater. A lot of blood, sweat and equity (went) into that university, but ultimately, there’s been no process. I have not been engaged in that process,” Avalos told reporters Tuesday. “I’m sure they have a process they’re going through, but we’re focused on ours here and we’re focused on finishing.”

Avalos and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are widely believed to be the top candidates to replace former football coach Bryan Harsin, who was introduced last Thursday as Auburn’s new head coach.

After upsetting USC to win the Pac-12 championship, No. 25 Oregon (4-2) is scheduled to face No. 10 Iowa State on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl.

Avalos played at Boise State from 2000 to 2004, led the Broncos in tackles in each of his final three seasons and finished his career No. 4 all-time in program history with 365 tackles. He was an assistant coach for the Broncos from 2012 to 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016 before leaving for Oregon following the 2018 season.

At Oregon, Avalos has led one of the stingiest defenses in the country.

Last season, the Ducks ranked No. 9 nationally in scoring defense, surrendering just 16.5 points a game. They ranked No. 13 nationally in rushing defense (108.9 ypg) and No. 22 in total defense (329.1 ypg). They were also No. 2 in the country in interceptions (20), sixth in passes defended (76) and No. 13 in sacks (41).

Boise State could also turn to another former player in Moore, who went 50-3 as a quarterback at Boise State and is the only player in program history who was a Heisman finalist.

He confirmed his interest in the Broncos’ opening Monday, but said he remains focused on the Cowboys’ push to the playoffs.

“Obviously, Boise is a unique one for me, special to me,” Moore told The Dallas Morning News. “I love that place. Obviously, just going through the process right now. I’m just focused on this game. We’ll kind of let all this stuff play out and see where it takes us.”

Boise State has not offered a timetable for hiring a new coach, but it has accelerated its search for a new athletic director after originally planning to make a hire by March 2021. Former AD Curt Apsey stepped down in October to assume a role in university-level fundraising.

Another All-American nod

Boise State senior Avery Williams earned his fourth All-American honor Tuesday when he was named to the Sporting News first team as a return specialist.

He was also named a first-team All-American by USA Today as a kick returner, second-team by CBS Sports as a kick and punt returner and third-team by the Associated Press as an all-purpose player.

Williams is the first Bronco to earn two first-team selections on special teams and the first Boise State returner to be an All-American since Kyle Wilson in 2008.

Williams led the nation this season with four special teams touchdowns — returning two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns and recovering a punt he blocked in the end zone in the Broncos’ win over Colorado State. He also blocked a field-goal attempt that night.

He returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown in the conference championship game against San Jose State, and Williams was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year for the second year in a row. He scored nine career special teams touchdowns.

On Thursday, Williams joined tight end John Bates in declaring for the NFL Draft.