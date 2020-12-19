Best returner ever? Boise State’s Williams ties NCAA record in Mountain West title game

When Avery Williams has scored on special teams, it has always been a good omen for the Boise State football team.

Going into Saturday’s Mountain West championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium, Williams had eight career return touchdowns that resulted in eight Boise State victories.

But Williams’ NCAA record-tying ninth career return TD couldn’t revive the Broncos in a 34-20 loss to San Jose State.

It was hard for the former walk-on and two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year to be too excited about the historic moment in a postgame Zoom interview with media members.

“Obviously that’s a cool accolade, but to win this championship would have meant a lot more to me,” Williams said.

Williams, a 5-foot-9 redshirt senior, matched the NCAA record held by Washington’s Dante Pettis, who had nine punt return touchdowns from 2014 to 2017. Williams’ special teams scores are a mix of three kick returns and six punt returns.

His 69-yard punt return with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter was the Broncos’ first TD of the game and brought them within 19-13 of the Spartans.

“We had a lot of energy when he scored. We had a lot of momentum. We have to do a better job of keeping that momentum and executing while we have that opportunity,” Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier said. “… For Avery, he’s a special guy and I’m happy for him.”

Williams’ first career touch as a Bronco resulted in an 81-yard punt return touchdown in a 24-13 win over Troy in 2017. He added a 53-yard punt return TD against San Diego State later that season. As a sophomore, Williams took a 44-yard kick return to the house against Colorado State. He had two more special teams scores as a junior — a 66-yard punt return vs. San Jose State and a 74-yard punt return against Utah State.

The Pasadena, California, product has outdone himself as a senior with four special teams scores. Williams went 88 yards on a kick return against Air Force, blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone against Colorado State, and trucked 99 yards on a kick return at Hawaii.

“The best punt returner I’ve coached against, maybe ever,” San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said.

Boise State bowl bid to be announced

Mountain West champion San Jose State is going to the Arizona Bowl in Tuscon, but where Boise State lands this postseason is still up in the air.

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said Saturday that the final College Football Playoff ranking will play a big role in where the Broncos end up. It will depend on what teams end up ranked in the top 12, earning a spot in New Year’s Six Bowl games.

If a conference gets two teams in New Year’s Six games, that could open more spots for Boise State to land. More teams are also opting out of bowls, USC being the latest, which could open a spot for the Broncos.

Thompson said Boise State could end up in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix if the Big Ten or Big 12 can’t fill their spots, and the First Responder Bowl in Frisco, Texas, is also a possibility. The Broncos’ destination is expected to be announced Sunday.

A bowl projection put out Saturday night from CBS Sports had Boise State playing in the Birmingham Bowl in Alabama on Jan. 1 against Mississippi State.

Multiple Mountain West teams could end up in bowls after Sunday’s rankings, but Fresno State, San Diego State and Air Force have already opted out.

Thompson was also asked Saturday about emails that surfaced recently from Boise State coach Bryan Harsin, pressuring Boise State to leave the Mountain West.

Thompson said he spoke to Harsin about it last week and they had another conversation before Saturday’s game. Thompson said there’s no tension between the school and the conference.

“In this day and age, people have opinions,” Thompson said. “The Boise State administration and President (Marlene) Tromp have a position, and I appreciated the statement she made.”

Holani, Sears out

Boise State starting running back George Holani and No. 2 quarterback Jack Sears were unavailable for the Mountain West championship game.

After suffering an apparent knee injury Oct. 31 at Air Force, Holani made his return to the field last weekend at Wyoming, but it was short-lived. He left the game early in the third quarter and did not return.

Junior Andrew Van Buren carried the load in Holani’s absence, but he finished with just 26 yards on 11 carries. Harsin said Holani was held out for precautionary reasons.

Sears suffered an apparent head injury Nov. 6 against BYU and hasn’t played since. He was expected to return for the UNLV game, according to Broncos offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, but the game was canceled.

Sears was one of three quarterbacks who were inactive at Wyoming, joining freshmen Cade Fennegan and Andy Peters.

Peters and Fennegan were active against the Spartans. Quarterback Chase Cord and tight end John Bates were both on the active list, too, but they were in street clothes during pregame warmups and did not play. Cord was active last week for the first time this season.

The Broncos were without just two players because of COVID-19, and only one of them was out because of a positive test, the team announced about 45 minutes before kickoff.

Boise State listed 30 players as inactive Saturday. Wide receiver Octavius Evans and tight end Austin Bolt remained on the inactive list.

San Jose State was not missing any players because of positive tests or contact tracing, a team spokesperson said.

Quick hits

Redshirt senior cornerback Jalen Walker served as the Broncos’ honorary fourth game captain. ... Boise State was led onto the field by middle linebacker DJ Schramm, who carried the Dan Paul Hammer, but as is MW championship game tradition, each member of the team ran onto the field with a hammer. ... Right tackle Nick Crabtree carried the American flag and long snapper Daniel Cantrell carried the Bleed Blue flag. ... The Broncos didn’t score a touchdown in the first half against San Jose State. The last time Boise State didn’t score a TD in the first half was in the Broncos’ 51-17 loss to BYU on Nov. 6. ... San Jose State kicker Matt Mercurio tied an NCAA record with four field goals in the second quarter. ... Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir limped off the field holding his left hamstring late in the third quarter, and he was taken to the medical tent. He never returned to the field ... SJSU QB Nick Starkel set a Mountain West championship game record with 453 passing yards, besting Derek Carr’s 404 yards in 2013 for Fresno State. .. Boise State safety Tyreque Jones was helped off the field in the fourth quarter. ... BSU redshirt junior linebacker Ezekiel Noa led Boise State with a career-high 12 tackles and forced a fumble. ... Sophomore safety JL Skinner and Walker each registered a career-high 11 tackles.