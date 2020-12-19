San Jose State football is better than Boise State in 2020 — and that’s difficult to explain

For one night, at least, San Jose State looked more like Boise State than Boise State.

Overflowing with confidence and energy, the Spartans made it abundantly clear they were the best Mountain West team in 2020, finishing an unbeaten regular season with a 34-20 win Saturday.

And it could have been a lot worse, if not for a stout Boise State red-zone defense that had a fourth-down stop in addition to four forced field goals.

The Spartans were methodical on offense, with quarterback Nick Starkel spreading 453 yards passing to 10 different receivers. All six who had multiple catches had one for at least 20 yards.

On the other side, Boise State, the definition of offensive firepower for two decades, looked like San Jose State once did — devoid of playmaking ability and finding consistent yardage elusive.

Every team in 2020 is facing “adversity.”

San Jose State had to hold its fall camp about 350 miles north at Humboldt State. It was forced to play its last three games away from the Bay Area — Saturday’s game in Las Vegas was technically “home.”

Boise State was without the services of tight end John Bates (a “game changer,” per coach Bryan Harsin), running back George Holani and, for about the final 20 minutes, wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

“That’s not going to be an excuse for us,” Harsin said. “We have guys on this team that are capable of playing championship football … but that wasn’t the result tonight.”

Sure, being without a good blocker/pass catcher, a 1,000-yard running back and the team’s best offensive weapon hurts.

But this is Boise State.

There have been games without stars that the Broncos managed to win. Teams they played have been without stars, too.

It used to be that Boise State could scheme up any challenger, no matter who was or wasn’t playing, no matter how inspired the opponent may be.

The Broncos had nothing resembling an offense dialed in — eerily similar to the last time the Broncos were at Sam Boyd Stadium, a 38-6 shellacking at Washington’s hand in last year’s Las Vegas Bowl.

Take the second quarter, for example.

Drives ended with a failed end-around to receiver CT Thomas, even as the Broncos were struggling mightily to run the ball; a fourth-and-12 incompletion that would’ve been shy of 12 yards anyway; and a three-and-out capped off by a 25-yard loss on a snap quarterback Hank Bachmeier didn’t see.

When Shakir went down, Boise State had one play over 10 yards until the final minute. It was a beauty of a pass and catch from Bachmeier to tight end Riley Smith, but the Broncos’ lack of playmakers was obvious — shocking, despite the injuries.

Boise State has found some of its most touted recruits at the skill positions in recent years, but minus fleeting examples, that depth has not shown up.

No receiver outside of Shakir or Thomas has more than five catches. Running back Andrew Van Buren has touched the ball 230 times in his career and has three plays longer than 20 yards.

“As coaches, we have to do a much better job making sure those guys are ready,” Harsin said. “… They (made plays) in some cases, but not consistently, and that goes back to coaching.”

The staff will need to look internally this offseason as to why the offense has been stagnant at best against good defenses. If it goes to coaching, once again, offensive line coach Brad Bedell will be firmly under the microscope.

We noted the key players out — backup quarterback Jack Sears also did not make the trip — but the offensive line had all five starters.

It didn’t matter.

The line did Van Buren no favors against the Spartans, generating 26 yards on 11 carries. Bachmeier was sacked three times, and according to Fox, was hit 15 times.

If everyone is healthy, Boise State should be very good on offense. But that’s not how 2020 works, and that’s not how football always works.

What made a major difference, perhaps the biggest on Saturday, was coaching. San Jose State’s passing game, its defensive line, its defensive backs, its swagger — the Spartans were superior Saturday because of that.

Saturday’s loss can partially be forgiven for being part of such a strange year. But if the Broncos’ talent is as good as it is touted, then more must be made from it. The Broncos have lost 10 times by double digits in 88 games under Harsin. That happened 10 times in the 167 games before he took over.

No excuses, sure, but Boise State must find answers in the offseason to get the most out of its talent in 2021.

The offense has disappeared at the worst times, and it’s up to the staff to find it.

Dave Southorn is a former Boise State football beat writer for the Idaho Statesman who provides occasional commentary on the Broncos.