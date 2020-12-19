San Jose State gets the win — and the last laugh (literally!) — against Boise State

San Jose State wide receiver Tre Walker celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Boise State during the Mountain West championship game Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The Spartans won 34-20. AP

San Jose State had a little fun on social media after its 34-20 win over Boise State in the Mountain West championship game Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Spartans posted a video to their Twitter account that had received more than 12,000 likes and 2,000 retweets in about 2 hours.

With OMC’s song “How Bizarre” playing in the background, the video started with a screen shot of a tweet from the Spartans’ scheduled Nov. 28 game at Boise State, which was canceled less than 5 hours before kickoff because of “an upward trend of COVID-19 cases” within the Broncos’ program.

That was followed by a screen shot from a Boise State fan suggesting SJSU was spared being “exposed on National TV.” Then a Mountain West tweet appeared announcing the conference title matchup between the Spartans and Broncos.

Two more Boise State fans were caught with tweets that would not age well, the first declaring: “You’re not getting out of it now, San Jose.” And the second: “Easiest BSU championship since last year against Hawaii.”

Cut to San Jose State’s Viliami Fehoko, Rico Tolefree and Kyle Harmon each mouthing the word’s to OMC’s song while kissing the Mountain West championship trophy.