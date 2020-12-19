Instant Analysis: Boise State’s offense doesn’t show up in Mountain West title game

San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall sacks Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier on Saturday during the Mountain West championship game in Las Vegas. AP

Final score: San Jose State 34, Boise State 20

Records: Boise State 5-2. San Jose State 7-0.

Why the Broncos lost: The defense came up with red-zone stand after red-zone stand, but the offense — which came into the game No. 1 in the Mountain West with 36.2 points a game — never got into a rhythm.

The Broncos had just 79 yards of offense to their credit late in the first half and went into halftime with just 118. They finished with 12 yards on the ground and 233 total yards, and they went 3-for-15 on third down. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier was under pressure all day, and he finished 20-of-41 for 221 yards. Running back Andrew Van Buren finished with 26 yards on 11 carries.

Main takeaway: The Broncos really miss running back George Holani, and they need a few more playmakers to emerge. Holani suffered an apparent knee injury Oct. 31 at Air Force, and his return to the field last weekend at Wyoming was short-lived. Boise State couldn’t run the ball Saturday, and Bachmeier had plenty of pressure in his face because of it.

The Broncos were already without tight end John Bates. Go-to playmaker Khalil Shakir limped off the field late in the third quarter and did not return. Shakir gives the Broncos a chance every time he’s on the field, but there isn’t another player on the roster who is a sure thing on third down.

Player of the game: San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel, who completed 32-of-52 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns. His passing yards were the most in the history of the Mountain West championship game.

Play of the game: Boise State didn’t score a touchdown until late in the third quarter when two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year Avery Williams returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown, which cut the Spartans’ lead to 19-13. It was his ninth career touchdown on a punt or kick return, which ties the NCAA record held by former Washington returner Dante Pettis.

What’s next: Boise State is still expected to play in a bowl game, but where the Broncos are heading isn’t clear. They could end up in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix if the Big Ten or Big 12 can’t fill their spots, and the First Responder Bowl in Frisco, Texas, is also a possibility. The Broncos’ destination is expected to be announced Sunday.