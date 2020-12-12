Boise State will play in its fourth straight Mountain West title game, venue up in the air

Boise State receiver CT Thomas caught three passes for 56 yards against Hawaii. He also threw a 3-yard TD pass to fellow receiver Khalil Shakir. Courtesy Boise State

The Boise State football team clinched its fourth straight appearance in the Mountain West championship game before it ever took the field on Saturday at Wyoming (4 p.m., CBSSN).

San Jose State punched its ticket to the title game and the Broncos’ Friday night with a 30-20 win over Nevada. It’s the Spartans first appearance in the conference title game in program history and Boise State’s fifth.

The championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19, but the venue hasn’t been set. If Boise State loses to Wyoming, San Jose State will host, but the game won’t be in CEFCU Stadium because of a ban on all contact sports in Santa Clara County, which is scheduled to run through Dec. 21.

The Spartans played their final regular-season home game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, and a spokesperson for the Mountain West said if San Jose State hosts, the game will likely be held there.

Even if Boise State wins at Wyoming, San Jose State could end up hosting because it has a slight advantage in the computer rankings the conference uses for tie-breakers.

Boise State (4-1, 4-0 MW) and San Jose State (6-0, 6-0) were scheduled to play Nov. 28 in Boise, but the game was canceled less than five hours before kickoff.