Live: Boise State 7, Wyoming 3; Broncos down to two quarterbacks (second quarter)

Boise State only has two quarterbacks in uniform for today’s regular-season finale at Wyoming.

Starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier will be in action. He’ll be backed up by redshirt junior Chase Cord, who has yet to play this season as he continues to rehab from injuries suffered last fall and offseason ankle surgery.

Quarterbacks Jack Sears, Cade Fennegan and Andy Peters, tight end John Bates and safety Tyreque Jones were all among the 37 players Boise State listed as inactive before the game.

Boise State offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said Sears was expected to play last week at UNLV, but that game was canceled.

The Broncos are missing 10 players today because of COVID-19. Four are out because of positive tests, and six more didn’t make the trip because of contact tracing.

The Broncos did get a couple of players back.

Running back George Holani is active for the first time since suffering an apparent knee injury in the first half of the Broncos’ 49-30 win at Air Force on Oct. 31.

Defensive tackle Jackson Cravens is also active for the first time since the Broncos’ loss to BYU on Nov. 6.

GAME DETAILS

Win or lose, Boise State is already guaranteed a spot in the Mountain West championship game against San Jose State.

The title game will be played Saturday, Dec. 19.

According to the Mountain West, if Boise State (4-1, 4-0 MW) loses to Wyoming (2-3, 2-3), San Jose State (6-0, 6-0) will host the championship game. But the game won’t be in CEFCU Stadium because of a ban on all contact sports in Santa Clara County, which is scheduled to run through Dec. 21.

The Spartans played their final regular-season home game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, and a spokesperson for the Mountain West said if San Jose State hosts, the game will likely be held there.

Even if Boise State wins at Wyoming, San Jose State could end up hosting because it has a slight advantage in the computer rankings the conference uses for tie-breakers.

On Saturday, the temperature in Laramie isn’t expected to climb above 25 degrees, with a low of 1 degree, and there’s snow in the forecast. There’s a 60% chance of snow Saturday evening, and wind gusts are expected to reach about 15 mph.

Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium is at 7,220 feet above sea level, which makes it the highest major college football stadium in the country.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:02 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. That’s channel 139 on Sparklight, 221 on DirecTV and 158 on Dish Network. A radio broadcast of the game can be found on KBOI 670 AM or KTIK 93.1 FM.

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

WYO — John Hoyland 42 field goal, 11:03. Key plays: Cornerback C.J. Coldon intercepted BSU QB Hank Bachmeier and returned it to the BSU 34-yard line. The Bronco defense held the Cowboys to a field goal. Drive: 5 plays, 9 yards, 2:38. Wyoming 3, Boise State 0

BSU — George Holani 4 pass from Hank Bachmeier (Jonah Dalmas kick), 4:41. Key plays: Khalil Shakir had a first-down run (14 yards) and first-down catch (19 yards) on this drive. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:22. Boise State 7, Wyoming 3

NEWS & NOTES

Quick hits

The Broncos wore white jerseys, orange pants and blue helmets. ... Redshirt senior right guard Jake Stetz served as the Broncos’ honorary fourth game captain. ... Boise State was led onto the field by cornerback Markel Reed, who carried the Dan Paul Hammer. ... running back Andrew Van Buren carried the American flag and safety Evan Tyler carried the Bleed Blue flag. ... Wyoming won the coin toss but deferred.

