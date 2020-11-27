Boise State will be without two players for opener at No. 17 Houston due to COVID-19

Two Boise State men’s basketball players did not make the trip to Texas for the Broncos’ first two games of the 2020-21 season.

“Two members of our inner bubble are in COVID protocol with zero positive tests,” a team spokesperson told media members on Friday. “Those two individuals did not travel.”

The Broncos open the season at 1 p.m. MT Friday at No. 17 Houston. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and is available on the radio on 670 AM.

No further details were available before tipoff. However, Arizona transfer Emmanuel Akot, who was projected to be a starter for the Broncos, was not listed as a starter, according to the Broncos’ official Twitter account and the live stat broadcast.

