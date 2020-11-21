Live: Boise State running back Holani didn’t make trip to Hawaii (pregame)

Boise State running back George Holani will miss his third straight game tonight when the Broncos take the field at Hawaii (9:02 p.m. MT, CBS Sports Network).

Holani left the Broncos’ win over Air Force on Oct. 31 with an apparent leg injury and has not played since. Junior Andrew Van Buren will carry the load in the backfield again. He was held to 28 rushing yards but found the end zone twice on the ground last week against Colorado State.

Boise State will be without seven players because of positive COVID-19 tests, and another five are out because of contact tracing, the university announced about 45 minutes before kickoff. The Broncos were without 14 players (9 positive tests, 5 contact tracing) last week against Colorado State.

Starting right tackle Nick Crabtree is listed among the players who didn’t make the six-hour flight to Honolulu. Neither did reserve offensive lineman Dallas Holliday, who also missed last week’s win over Colorado State.

Quarterbacks Jack Sears and Chase Cord are also listed as inactive. Sears suffered a potential head injury in the Broncos’ loss to BYU, and Cord has yet to play this season as he continues to recover from injuries suffered last fall and offseason ankle surgery.

Linebacker Brock Miller, wide receiver Octavius Evans and safety Evan Tyler are out for the third week in a row, but punter Joel Velazquez is listed as active for the first time in two weeks.

Defensive lineman Keeghan Freeborn and Jackson Cravens are out for the second straight week, but nose tackle Scale Igiehon is active after he was slowed by an ankle injury the past couple of weeks. Freeborn is out for the season with a broken ankle.

Only 74 players can dress for games this season, according to the Mountain West, and Boise State listed 37 as inactive. The Broncos are dressing 66 players tonight — just 13 more than the 53 required to hold a game, according to the conference’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Broncos were without 35 players last week against Colorado State.

GAME DETAILS

Boise State will put a number of streaks on the line when it faces Hawaii in a Mountain West contest in Honolulu.

Kickoff is set for 9:02 p.m. MT on Saturday at Aloha Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and on the radio at KBOI 670 AM and KTIK 93.1 FM.

The Broncos (3-1, 3-0 MW) have won eight consecutive games against the Rainbow Warriors (2-2 MW), including two meetings last fall — one in the regular season last October and again in the conference championship game in December. Boise State leads the series 14-3 and has not lost to Hawaii since a 2007 defeat in Honolulu.

Boise State has won 12 straight conference games, which is tied for the second-longest streak in the nation behind Ohio State’s 18 consecutive wins over league foes.

The Broncos are one of 14 schools in the country to score on every trip to the red zone this season (12-for-12) and one of only five teams to score a touchdown on each possession. Finally, Boise State has gone nine straight Mountain West road games with a score in the final minute of the first half.

The Broncos wore white jerseys, white pants and white helmets. ... Senior nickel Kekaula Kaniho served as the Broncos’ honorary fourth game captain.

