Instant Analysis: Bachmeier, non-traditional TDs spark Boise State in win over Colorado State

Boise State cornerback Avery Williams blocks a punt by Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse on Thursday at Albertsons Stadium. The punt was returned for a touchdown. For The Idaho Statesman

Final score: Boise State 52, Colorado State 21

Records: Boise State 3-1, 3-0 Mountain West. Colorado State 1-2, 1-2.

Why the Broncos won: They converted on third down, especially in the first half. Boise State faced third-and-13 or longer three times during the first two quarters and moved the chains every time. The Broncos converted seven of their first eight third downs and 7-of-9 in the first half. With Hank Bachmeier once again taking the snaps — he missed the previous two games for undisclosed reasons — the Broncos finished the game 9-of-18 on the money down. That’s what an experienced quarterback can do for a team.

Main takeaway: Four non-traditional touchdowns made up for an offensive performance that was good, but not great, despite the lopsided score. Bachmeier looked out of sync with his receivers at times — almost as if he’d missed some practice recently — but he got plenty of help from wide receivers Khalil Shakir (4 catches, 47 yards) and CT Thomas (6 catches, 103 yards), who combined for 208 yards of offense.

It was Thomas’ second straight game with more than 100 receiving yards. Shakir almost scored his fifth touchdown of the season, but he fumbled at the goal line and starting right tackle Nick Crabtree came up with it in the end zone. Shakir and Thomas both carried the ball, and Shakir finished as the team’s leading rusher with 52 yards on four carries. With versatile play makers like that on the field, the Broncos are going to be competitive more often than not.

Player of the game: Avery Williams may have already wrapped up his second straight Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year award. He blocked two punts Thursday, one of which he recovered himself for a touchdown. It was his fourth career blocked punt or kick and his seventh career special teams touchdown. The other was plucked out of the air by reserve linebacker DJ Schramm, who scored to give the Broncos a 42-7 lead late in the second quarter.

Play of the game: Former Homedale High School star Scott Matlock got his right hand up just in time to block a field-goal attempt late in the first quarter and nickel Kekaula Kaniho was there to scoop it up. He went 91 yards untouched for a touchdown to give the Broncos a 21-0 lead.

What’s next: Boise State hits the road to face Hawaii (2-1), which is coming off a 39-33 win over New Mexico and travels to San Diego State on Saturday.