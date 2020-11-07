Boise State’s performance was ‘not good enough.’ But these players deserve praise

Embarrassing.

It’s not a word often associated with the Boise State football program. But it was a word used more than once by coach Bryan Harsin and senior linebacker Riley Whimpey after the No. 21 Broncos’ 51-17 loss to No. 9 BYU on Friday night at Albertsons Stadium.

In a game where much of the Broncos’ performance could be summed up as “embarrassing” or “not good enough” — Harsin’s words — there were still a few moments worth celebrating.

Let’s take a moment to acknowledge them:

▪ Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Scott Matlock served as the Broncos’ fourth captain. The Homedale High graduate lived up to the honor with four total tackles, including 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. Matlock also blocked the PAT try by BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd in the final minute of the first half.

“He’s been putting in the work day in and day out,” Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir said. “Scott is always doing everything to make sure his body is right, make sure he can always play at the level of competition that is needed on this team and the defense.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he went out there and did his thing. That’s the type of dude he is. He’s gonna keep fighting and keep going until the game is over. He’s a hard-working dude and definitely somebody that has stepped up.”

▪ Shakir has been the Broncos’ most consistent offensive threat through the first three games. And he was the only Bronco to score a touchdown against the Cougars.

The 6-foot, 190-pound junior from Murrieta, California, stunned the Cougars with two touchdowns in a matter of just 10 seconds. His first score came on a 52-yard pass from true freshman Cade Fennegan with 9:17 on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Shakir then recovered the Broncos’ ensuing onside kick. After a BSU offside penalty, Shakir raced into the end zone once again, this time on a 46-yard pass from Fennegan with 9:07 to play.

“I thought Khalil tonight played well. He always does,” Harsin said. “He had some plays he showed up, which as one of the leaders on our team, you expect that on the offensive side.”

Shakir finished the game with career highs in receptions (10) and yards (139). Through three games, he leads the Broncos in receptions (23), receiving yards (352) and receiving TDs (4).

▪ Matlock wasn’t the only local product to live out a life-long dream on Friday despite the loss.

True freshman walk-on quarterback Andy Peters made his Boise State debut in the third quarter. The Timberline High graduate completed his first two passes — both to senior receiver CT Thomas — and rushed for 1 yard on his first drive. Peters went 4-for-8 passing for 26 yards on the two drives he played.

Rocky Mountain High grad Jonah Dalmas was 2-for-2 on PATs and made his first collegiate field goal on his first attempt. He nailed a 39-yarder with 3:27 left in the first quarter.

Another Rocky Mountain alum — nose tackle Keeghan Freeborn — made his first career start for the Broncos. The 6-1, 317-pound redshirt sophomore contributed two total tackles and shared a tackle for loss.

▪ Redshirt senior punter Joel Velazquez did not suit up against BYU, opening the door for redshirt freshman Gavin Wale to make his collegiate debut. Aside from a blocked punt at the start of the fourth quarter, which wasn’t necessarily his fault, Wale performed well.

Wale’s seven punts went for an average 39.4 yards, including a long of 48 yards. His first punt of the game went for 39 yards and pinned BYU on its own 5-yard line. Wale’s 48-yard boot in the second quarter forced BYU to start from its own 4.

Velazquez is averaging 33.33 yards per punt this season with a long of 71 yards.

▪ Senior wide receiver CT Thomas caught a pass in the third quarter to extend his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 33, which ranks third nationally among active players. Thomas finished the game with three catches for 31 yards.

Broncos’ missing pieces

Former USC quarterback Jack Sears made his second start in place of Hank Bachmeier.

Running back George Holani also missed the game after suffering an apparent leg injury early in last weekend’s 49-30 win at Air Force.

Harsin said Tuesday that Bachmeier is expected back this season, and Bachmeier was on the sideline during Friday’s game.

Boise State has not said why Bachmeier is out, but a team spokesperson said four players were out Friday because of positive COVID-19 tests. Defensive back Tyric LeBeauf and linebacker Brock Miller were new additions to the list of players out for the game, as were Velazquez, receiver Octavius Evans and reserve wide receiver Shea Whiting.

Sophomore safety JL Skinner also missed last weekend’s game at Air Force, but he and nose tackle Scale Igiehon returned to action. Igiehon left last weekend’s game early after he was limping around between plays in the first quarter on the same ankle he injured in the season opener against Utah State.

Sears leaves with injury in first quarter

Sears was injured on a 3-yard keeper on third-and-1 on the Broncos’ second possession of the game. He struggled to get up after the play and went back down to one knee. An official appeared to tell him to leave the field, and he was then taken to the medical tent with 8:11 on the clock in the first quarter.

Sears was replaced at quarterback by Fennegan.

It appeared Sears took a helmet-to-helmet hit from a BYU defensive player.

Fennegan played the remainder of the first half and was 7-for-12 passing for 46 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Fennegan also had a fumble, but BYU was not able to convert on either BSU turnover. Fennegan finished the game with a QB rating of 134.2 after completing 15-of-26 passes for 182 yards and two TDs.

Quick hits

Shakir represented Boise State in the coin toss. ... The Broncos won the coin toss and elected to receive. ... Redshirt sophomore STUD Dylan Herberg carried the Dan Paul Hammer, redshirt sophomore left guard Garrett Curran carried the American flag and STUD Sam Whitney carried the Bleed Blue flag. ... Redshirt sophomore Riley Smith (TE) made his first career start for the Broncos and registered a career-high five receptions for 39 yards. ... Trailing 16-3, Boise State faced its largest halftime deficit at home since the MPC Computers Bowl in 2005 when the Broncos trailed Boston College 24-0 at halftime.