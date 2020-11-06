Instant Analysis: No. 9 BYU’s Wilson as good as advertised in rout of No. 21 Boise State

BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney secures a pass from quarterback Zach Wilson, defended by Boise State cornerback Markel Reed, on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Final score: BYU 51, Boise State 17

Records: Boise State 2-1. BYU 8-0.

Why the Broncos lost: With sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier out for the second week in a row and transfer USC Jack Sears exiting early with a possible head injury, freshman quarterbacks Cade Fennegan and Andy Peters needed some help from the running game and didn’t get it.

With starting running back George Holani out after suffering an apparent leg injury last week at Air Force, the Broncos got just 45 rushing yards out of backup Andrew Van Buren and managed just 61 yards on the ground as a team. A one-dimensional offense made it tough to convert third downs, and the Broncos did so on just 7-of-18 attempts.

Main takeaway: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is as good as advertised. He showed why many believe he’ll be a first-round pick by extending plays with his legs and putting the ball where only his receivers could catch it with several NFL-quality throws. He completed 21-of-27 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns (he also ran for a score).

Wilson’s performance helped the Cougars deliver Boise State’s worst home loss since the 1996 loss to Idaho (64-19). That was the Broncos’ first season as an FBS program.

Player of the game: Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir hauled in the first two touchdown passes of Fennegan’s college career, and they were scored just 10 seconds apart. Shakir caught touchdown passes of 52 and 46 yards in the fourth quarter, and he set one of them up by pouncing on an onside kick. Shakir finished the game with 10 catches for 139 yards.

Play of the game: After backup punter Gavin Wale pinned BYU at its own 5-yard line with his first punt of the game, the Cougars needed just two plays to put the first points on the scoreboard. After a short completion by Wilson, running back Tyler Allgeier bounced a carry around the left side of the line, evading Boise State defensive end Shane Irwin, and wasn’t touched by another defender on the way to an 86-yard touchdown.

What’s next: No. 21 Boise State has another short week with Colorado State coming to Albertsons Stadium on Thursday (6 p.m., FS1). Last season, the Broncos clinched the Mountain Division title with a 31-24 win in Fort Collins, Colorado.

