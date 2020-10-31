Instant Analysis: Backup QB leads Broncos’ potent offense past Air Force in first start

Jack Sears got the start at quarterback for Boise State after sophomore QB Hank Bachmeier didn’t make the trip to Air Force for an undisclosed reason. Daniel Saline

Final score: Boise State 49, Air Force 30

Records: Boise State 2-0. Air Force 1-2.

Why the Broncos won: Like most teams facing the triple option, Boise State struggled to keep Air Force from moving the ball on the ground, but after the Falcons scored 14 points in the first quarter, the Broncos’ defense clamped down and gave up just three in the second and third quarters combined. The Falcons didn’t score a point in the third after their opening drive of the second half ended with a punt and their second ended with a missed field goal.

Main takeaway: Boise State’s offense looked potent even without its leader, quarterback Hank Bachmeier, and workhorse running back George Holani, who left the game early with an apparent knee injury. Sears was decisive and in command of the offense, especially during a crucial scoring drive in the final 2 minutes of the opening half. That bodes well for the Broncos with No. 11 BYU coming to town next weekend, although with how Sears performed, there may be a quarterback controversy brewing at Boise State.

Player of the game: Quarterback Jack Sears opened his first start as a Bronco with a 75-yard touchdown pass to CT Thomas. It was the first of his three touchdown passes on the day. He completed nine straight passes late in the first half and found wide receiver Octavius Evans on a touchdown pass that sent the Broncos into halftime with an 11-point lead. He finished the game 17-for-20 for 208 yards and added 36 yards and another score on the ground.

Play of the game: After Air Force cut Boise State’s lead to 11 points with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Broncos senior Avery Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, which pretty much put the game out of reach. Williams was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year last season after returning two punts for touchdowns.

What’s next: No. 25 Boise State has a short week to prepare before hosting No. 11 BYU on Friday (7:45 p.m., FS1). It will be the first game in series history that the rivals have played while both are ranked.