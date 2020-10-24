Instant Analysis: Bachmeier, defense shine as Boise State wins season opener easily

Final score: Boise State 42, Utah State 13

Records: Boise State 1-0, Utah State 0-1

Why the Broncos won: The defense was dominant from the opening whistle. Linebacker Riley Whimpey and STUD Sam Whitney forced Utah State quarterback Jason Shelley out of the pocket early and often, and the secondary shut down the Aggies’ passing attack. In the first half, the Broncos held Utah State to only 41 yards of total offense — just 17 of those on the ground. The Aggies didn’t score until there was 2:05 left in the third quarter, and they finished the game with 203 yards of offense.

Main takeaway: Even though they had not played in a game since Dec. 21, 2019, in the Las Vegas Bowl, the Broncos didn’t look like a team in need of shaking off the rust. The defense was as good as advertised and quarterback Hank Bachmeier was in midseason form, and unlike in past years, the Broncos’ tight ends played a tangible role in the win. John Bates finished with 5 catches for 44 yards — all in the first half — and Riley Smith’s only catch covered 16 yards on an early scoring drive.

Player of the game: Bachmeier completed his first six pass attempts and went into halftime with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score to his credit. He finished the game 20-of-28 for 268 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Play of the game: In the closing seconds of the first half, running back George Holani caught a short pass and made two cuts, freezing a quartet of defenders in their tracks, and trotted into the end zone on a 17-yard touchdown, which pushed the Broncos’ lead to 28-0. All three of Holani’s receptions were in the first half, and he finished the game with 14 carries for 100 yards and a rushing TD.

What’s next: Boise State travels to Air Force (1-0) next Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff on CBS Sports Network. Last season, the Broncos beat the Falcons, 30-19, in Boise.