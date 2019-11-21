Boise State Football

Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football game vs. Utah State

The Boise State football team can clinch the Mountain West Mountain Division title with a win Saturday night at Utah State in Logan, Utah.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network. That’s channel 139/1139 on Cable One, 221 on DirecTV and 158 on Dish Network.

NO. 20 BOISE STATE AT UTAH STATE

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Maverik Stadium (25,100), Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, AJ Ross)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 9-1 overall, 6-0 Mountain West; Utah State is 6-4, 5-1.

Series: Boise State leads 18-5 (last meeting: Boise State won 33-24 in 2018 in Albertsons Stadium)

Vegas line: Boise State by 9

Weather: 44 degrees, partly cloudy, 3 mph wind

