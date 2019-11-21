Boise State Football
Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football game vs. Utah State
The Boise State football team can clinch the Mountain West Mountain Division title with a win Saturday night at Utah State in Logan, Utah.
The game will air on CBS Sports Network. That’s channel 139/1139 on Cable One, 221 on DirecTV and 158 on Dish Network.
NO. 20 BOISE STATE AT UTAH STATE
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Maverik Stadium (25,100), Logan, Utah
TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, AJ Ross)
Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: Boise State is 9-1 overall, 6-0 Mountain West; Utah State is 6-4, 5-1.
Series: Boise State leads 18-5 (last meeting: Boise State won 33-24 in 2018 in Albertsons Stadium)
Vegas line: Boise State by 9
Weather: 44 degrees, partly cloudy, 3 mph wind
