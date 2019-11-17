Boise State football team falls a spot in latest AP Top 25

The Boise State football team fell a spot to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 poll and remained at No. 19 in the Coaches’ Poll, both of which were released Sunday.

The Broncos are coming off their third straight victory — a 42-9 blowout of New Mexico — and they travel to Utah State on Saturday (8:30 p.m., CBSSN). With a win, Boise State will clinch the Mountain Division title and the right to host the Mountain West Conference championship game.

Cincinnati and Memphis continue to lead the Group of Five teams vying for a New Year’s Six bowl. The Bearcats (9-1) remained at No. 17 in this week’s AP poll after hanging on to beat USF 20-17. Memphis (9-1) also stayed put at No. 18 after a 45-27 win over Houston. SMU (9-1) is right behind Boise State at No. 21, and Appalachian State (9-1) is No. 23.

This is Idaho Statesman Assistant Editor Chadd Cripe’s AP ballot:

1 LSU

2 Clemson

3 Ohio State

4 Georgia

5 Alabama

6 Oregon

7 Utah

8 Oklahoma

9 Minnesota

10 Penn State

11 Baylor

12 Florida

13 Wisconsin

14 Michigan

15 Auburn

16 Iowa

17 Notre Dame

18 Cincinnati

19 Memphis

20 Boise State

21 Oklahoma State

22 Texas A&M

23 Virginia Tech

24 Appalachian State

25 SMU

Dropped out: Navy, Texas, Louisiana Tech

Also considered: Pittsburgh