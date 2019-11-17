Boise State Football
Boise State football team falls a spot in latest AP Top 25
The Boise State football team fell a spot to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 poll and remained at No. 19 in the Coaches’ Poll, both of which were released Sunday.
The Broncos are coming off their third straight victory — a 42-9 blowout of New Mexico — and they travel to Utah State on Saturday (8:30 p.m., CBSSN). With a win, Boise State will clinch the Mountain Division title and the right to host the Mountain West Conference championship game.
Cincinnati and Memphis continue to lead the Group of Five teams vying for a New Year’s Six bowl. The Bearcats (9-1) remained at No. 17 in this week’s AP poll after hanging on to beat USF 20-17. Memphis (9-1) also stayed put at No. 18 after a 45-27 win over Houston. SMU (9-1) is right behind Boise State at No. 21, and Appalachian State (9-1) is No. 23.
This is Idaho Statesman Assistant Editor Chadd Cripe’s AP ballot:
1 LSU
2 Clemson
3 Ohio State
4 Georgia
5 Alabama
6 Oregon
7 Utah
8 Oklahoma
9 Minnesota
10 Penn State
11 Baylor
12 Florida
13 Wisconsin
14 Michigan
15 Auburn
16 Iowa
17 Notre Dame
18 Cincinnati
19 Memphis
20 Boise State
21 Oklahoma State
22 Texas A&M
23 Virginia Tech
24 Appalachian State
25 SMU
Dropped out: Navy, Texas, Louisiana Tech
Also considered: Pittsburgh
