Boise State adds another playmaking wide receiver from Texas to 2020 recruiting class

For the second time in less than two weeks, the Boise State football team added a playmaking wide receiver from Texas to its 2020 recruiting class.

On Oct. 23, the Broncos picked up a verbal commitment from Fort Worth Christian School wide receiver Chance Luper, who announced his commitment on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. On Oct. 17, Boise State landed a verbal commitment from wide receiver Latrell Caples, who hails from Lancaster, Texas.

Luper earned three stars from 247sports and Rivals, and he had more than 14 offers to choose from, including Cal, Boston College, Colorado, Louisville, Kansas, Wake Forest and SMU. He was in Boise on Oct. 12 for the Broncos’ win over Hawaii.

As a junior, Luper caught 39 passes for 827 yards and nine touchdowns. He told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in August that his goal this season was to hit 1,200 receiving yards and catch 15 touchdowns.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Luper’s father, Curtis Luper, was an all-state running back in Texas who went on to play at Oklahoma State and Stephen F. Austin. Since his playing days ended, he has been an assistant coach at New Mexico and Oklahoma State before spending four years as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Auburn, where he was part of the Tigers’ national championship team in 2010.

In 2013, Curtis Luper was hired by TCU as its wide receivers coach. The next year, he began coaching the Horned Frogs’ running backs and, in 2017, he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator.

Chance Luper — 6-foot-2, 180 pounds — fills an immediate need for the Broncos, who will lose senior receivers John Hightower and Akilian Butler at the end of the season and will be in search of a bigger receiver to pair with CT Thomas and Khalil Shakir, who are built more like slot receivers.

2020 recruiting class

▪ DB Isaiah Bradford, 6-0, 170, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley High

▪ OT Brandon Hernandez, 6-6, 275, Yucaipa (Calif.) High

▪ TE Russell Corrigan, 6-4, 230, Hutchinson (Minn.) High

▪ CB Donovan Clark, 6-3, 190, Lincoln High (Tacoma, Wash.)

▪ CB Kaonohi Kaniho, 6-0, 180, Kahuku (Hawaii) High

▪ OG Nathan Cardona, 6-3, 280, Yorba Linda (Calif.) High

▪ DE Robert Cooper, 6-5, 255, Bethel High (Spanaway, Wash.)

▪ DL Nick Booker-Brown, 6-4, 275, Westfield High (Houston, Texas)

▪ WR Latrell Caples, 6-0, 185, Lancaster (Texas) High

▪ OT Riden Leong, 6-5, 320, Orange Coast College (Waimanalo, Hawaii)

▪ WR Chance Luper, 6-2, 180, Fort Worth Christian (North Richland Hills, Texas)