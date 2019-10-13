Boise State Football
Boise State football holds fast in latest AP Top 25 poll; moves up in coaches’ poll
With a trio of teams losing in front of it and an impressive showing against Hawaii, the Boise State football team remained at No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll and moved up one spot to No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll on Sunday.
Georgia got upset by South Carolina and fell from No. 3 in the AP poll to No. 10. Florida lost to LSU and fell to No. 9, and Texas lost to Oklahoma and fell to No. 15.
Boise State improved to 6-0 and 3-0 in Mountain West Conference play after it racked up 518 yards of offense and converted four turnovers into 21 points Saturday in a 59-37 home win over Hawaii. The Broncos are on the road on Saturday to face BYU (2-4) at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2).
Other Group of Five teams in the AP poll include No. 19 SMU (6-0), No. 21 Cincinatti (5-1) and No. 24 Appalachian State (5-0).
This is Idaho Statesman Assistant Editor Chadd Cripe’s AP ballot:
1. LSU
2. Clemson
3. Alabama
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Auburn
9. Oregon
10. Georgia
11. Notre Dame
12. Penn State
13. Michigan
14. Texas
15. Utah
16. Boise State
17. Baylor
18. Arizona State
19. Cincinnati
20. Iowa
21. Cal
22. Appalachian State
23. SMU
24. Minnesota
25. Tulane
Dropped out: Wake Forest, Virginia
Also considered: Missouri, Iowa State
