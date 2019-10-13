Boise State football holds fast in latest AP Top 25 poll; moves up in coaches’ poll

SHARE COPY LINK

With a trio of teams losing in front of it and an impressive showing against Hawaii, the Boise State football team remained at No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll and moved up one spot to No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll on Sunday.

Georgia got upset by South Carolina and fell from No. 3 in the AP poll to No. 10. Florida lost to LSU and fell to No. 9, and Texas lost to Oklahoma and fell to No. 15.

Boise State improved to 6-0 and 3-0 in Mountain West Conference play after it racked up 518 yards of offense and converted four turnovers into 21 points Saturday in a 59-37 home win over Hawaii. The Broncos are on the road on Saturday to face BYU (2-4) at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2).

Other Group of Five teams in the AP poll include No. 19 SMU (6-0), No. 21 Cincinatti (5-1) and No. 24 Appalachian State (5-0).

This is Idaho Statesman Assistant Editor Chadd Cripe’s AP ballot:

1. LSU

2. Clemson

3. Alabama

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma

7. Florida

8. Auburn

9. Oregon

10. Georgia

11. Notre Dame

12. Penn State

13. Michigan

14. Texas

15. Utah

16. Boise State

17. Baylor

18. Arizona State

19. Cincinnati

20. Iowa

21. Cal

22. Appalachian State

23. SMU

24. Minnesota

25. Tulane

Dropped out: Wake Forest, Virginia

Also considered: Missouri, Iowa State