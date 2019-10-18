Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football game vs. BYU

The Boise State and BYU football teams renew their rivalry Saturday night. The annual showdown will be in Provo, Utah this year.

The game will air on ESPN2. That’s channel 134 on Cable One, 209 on DirecTV and 143 on Dish Network.

NO. 14 BOISE STATE AT BYU

When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470, grass), Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN2 (Clay Matvick, Ryan Leaf, Taylor McGregor)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 6-0 overall, 3-0 Mountain West; BYU is 2-4

Series: Boise State leads 7-2 (last meeting: Boise State won 21-16 in 2018 in Boise)

Vegas line: Boise State by 7

Weather: 58 degrees, afternoon showers, 10-20 mph wind

