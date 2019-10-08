Boise State alum wasn’t on an NFL roster last month. He scored on a strip-sack Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick, center, strips the ball from New York Jets quarterback Luke Falk after sacking him Sunday in a 31-6 victory. Scandrick returned the fumble for a touchdown. AP

Orlando Scandrick spent the month of September watching NFL football from his couch.

That only made his return to the field Sunday all the more impressive.

After being released by the Philadelphia Eagles during final cuts in August, Scandrick was re-signed by the Eagles on Sept. 27 and made his season debut Sunday against the New York Jets.

The former Boise State cornerback finished with four total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He forced a fumble on both sacks, returning the second one 44 yards for a touchdown in Philadelphia’s 31-6 rout of the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I was just finishing the play and not being satisfied with the sack,” Scandrick told PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “I wanted to finish it and the first thing towards finishing the play is forcing the fumble, then once the fumble is out, just to put points on the board as a defense. I’m so happy to be back. Like I said, it was a humbling experience just being at home for those four weeks. I’m just happy we won.”

Scandrick’s first strip-sack of Jets quarterback Luke Falk in the first quarter was recovered by Jets receiver Vyncint Smith. But when Scandrick blitzed Falk on second-and-18 in the fourth quarter, he made sure to rip the football out of Falk’s hands. He then escaped the tackle of Jets tight end Ryan Griffin and ran the rest of the way along the Jets’ sideline for the score.

“He doesn’t miss a beat,” Philadelphia safety Rodney McLeod told NJ.com. “Comes in with a short week, is asked to play a huge role for us at the nickel position and does it well. That’s just him being a professional.”

Scandrick previously spent 10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and 2018 with the Washington Redskins.

“I knew Orlando (could) make plays because I’ve been playing against him for a long time in Dallas,” Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham said. “I’m happy he’s on our team still kicking it and making plays.”

Orlando Scandrick was just signed. Gets a strip-sack touchdown.pic.twitter.com/fUJxEFnlU1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 6, 2019

News & Notes

▪ Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (Boise State) will take another hit to the wallet for his second illegal hit of a quarterback this season. The NFL fined Lawrence $21,056 for a roughing the passer penalty he drew after hitting New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the knees on Sept. 29. He received the same fine for a low hit on Washington quarterback Case Keenum in Week 2.

▪ The Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Sean Modster (Boise State) to the practice squad on Monday. Modster participated in training camp and the preseason with the Ravens. He is one of four former Boise State players currently on an NFL practice squad, joining DB Donte Deayon (Rams), WR A.J. Richardson (Cardinals) and QB Brett Rypien (Broncos).

Idaho ties in the NFL

BOISE STATE

LB, Kamalei Correa, No. 44 Tennessee Titans

DL, Tyrone Crawford, No. 98 Dallas Cowboys

DB, Donte Deayon, No. 38 Los Angeles Rams (practice squad)

QB, Ryan Finley, No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys

OL, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Chicago Bears

RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings

WR, Sean Modster, No. 14 Baltimore Ravens (practice squad)

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers

WR, A.J. Richardson, No. 83 Arizona Cardinals (practice squad)

QB, Brett Rypien, No. 4 Denver Broncos (practice squad)

CB, Jamar Taylor, No. 24 Seattle Seahawks

S, Darian Thompson, No. 23 Dallas Cowboys

CB, Orlando Scandrick, No. 38 Philadelphia Eagles

ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 50 Washington Redskins

LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys

WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 11 Dallas Cowboys

DL, Billy Winn, No. 90 Denver Broncos (injured/reserve)

IDAHO

G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins

LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints (injured/reserve)

G, Mike Iupati, No. 70 Seattle Seahawks

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 91 Oakland Raiders

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants

IDAHO STATE

TE, Josh Hill (Blackfoot High), No. 89 New Orleans Saints

HIGH SCHOOLS

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints