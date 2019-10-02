Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football game vs. UNLV

SHARE COPY LINK

The Boise State football team returns from its bye week to play Saturday night at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos play there once every four years. This is UNLV’s final season at Sam Boyd Stadium before moving into the new stadium under construction for the Raiders of the NFL.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network. That’s channel 139/1139 on Cable One, 221 on DirecTV and 158 on Dish Network.

BOISE STATE AT UNLV

When: 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday

Where: Sam Boyd Stadium (35,500, artificial turf), Las Vegas

TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 4-0 overall, 1-0 Mountain West; UNLV is 1-3, 0-1

Series: Boise State leads 7-3 (last meeting: Boise State won 42-25 in 2016 in Boise)

Vegas line: Boise State by 23

Weather: 84 degrees, sunny, light winds

